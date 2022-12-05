Read full article on original website
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Riot Games suing NetEase over Valorant ‘copy’
Riot Games is suing publisher NetEase over the Chinese company’s Hyper Front, a five-on-five mobile shooter that Riot alleges is a Valorant clone. It’s also bringing the case to courts in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, and Singapore, Riot Games lawyer Dan Nabel told Polygon. The lawsuits vary slightly in each country, based on their respective copyright laws, but the thrust of the issue is the same — that Hyper Front is a “copy of substantial parts of Valorant,” as Riot’s lawyers claim in their U.K. filing.
Classic adventure game Colossal Cave returns remade in 3D in 2023
Sierra On-Line co-founders Roberta and Ken Williams announced the release date for Colossal Cave, their reimagining of the classic 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Colossal Cave is described by the developers as a “3D interpretation of the original text adventure.” It’ll be...
Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
The Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer held one of The Game Awards’ flashiest moments
If video games have taught us anything over the past few years, it’s that grappling hooks are the most exciting new feature you can add to a franchise. Destiny 2: Lightfall, the MMO’s 2023 expansion, will let Guardians swing around on a grappling hook with their new Strand powers, which Bungie originally unveiled back in August. But in the expansion’s latest trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2023, players got to see some grappling hook gameplay that confirmed that Guardians can grapple to anything — even their fellow Guardians.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC takes Aloy to Los Angeles
Horizon Forbidden West’s new DLC, Burning Shores, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. In the trailer, Aloy flies over the sea, on the back of a Sunwing — the rideable, pterodactyl-like machine. She flies by Los Angeles landmarks that appear to be the Griffith Observatory and Capitol Records Building, before zooming by the imminently recognizable Hollywood sign, a teaser for what can only be an expansion set in Los Angeles.
Get your first look at Space Marine 2 gameplay
Developer Saber Interactive revealed its first look at Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay on Thursday night during The Game Awards. At the center of the fray, as always, was Ultramarine Titus, an 8-foot-tall genetically engineered killing machine. The sequel, from the studio behind World War Z, has Titus going...
How to farm a ton of money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Whether you’re looking to sweep the Porto Marinada auctions or you want to buy Bottle Caps for Hyper Training, money is fairly easy to come by in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (though it’s even easier to spend). Below, we list our favorite money farming methods. There are...
The biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is known not only for its awards, but also for the news it generates — there’s plenty of promised world premiere trailers and game reveals. During Thursday’s event, Keighley handed out awards for the year’s best games in between hours of announcements, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.
What to know before starting Genshin Impact’s new trading card game
The card game train won’t slow down for anything. Case in point? Its latest high-profile passenger: Genshin Impact. Yes, the incandescently popular genre-spanning live service game has a card game. Called Genius Invokation TCG, it’s a permanent minigame rolled out in Genshin Impact’s update 3.3. As a...
The best cards in Genshin Impact’s TCG mini game
Good card games are all about playing the board, sure, but they’re also about crafting solid decks. Genshin Impact’s Genius Invokation TCG — a mini-game added as part of Genshin’s update 3.3 — is no different. As our local kitten-turned-card-dealer Prince can confirm, building the...
Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing
The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024. A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.
Yes, you can solo Nightingale; no, it isn’t a steampunk MMO
In Nightingale, players take flight by opening an umbrella. Developers at Inflexion Games, the Edmonton, Alberta-based studio founded in 2018 by BioWare alumni, added this to the unusual fantasy only recently, Neil Thompson, the studio’s art director, told Polygon. But it may yet become something of a badge, or...
The Witcher’s take on Pokémon Go is coming to a stop
The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile, augmented reality adaptation of The Witcher’s RPG franchise akin to Pokémon Go, will be shutting down in about six months, CD Projekt announced on Tuesday. The game ends on June 30, 2023. Developers at Spokko, the CD Projekt studio making the game,...
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
Final Fantasy 16 gets June 2023 release date, new ‘Revenge’ trailer
Final Fantasy 16, the next mainline installment of Square Enix’s popular Japanese role-playing game franchise, will be released June 22, 2023 on PlayStation 5, the publisher announced Thursday during The Game Awards 2022. Square Enix and Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida also brought with them a new trailer,...
Transformers: Reactivate gets your Energon pumpin’ with a Bon Jovi cover
The Ballsiest Headslap of a Trailer at The Game Awards 2022 has to go to Transformers: Reactivate, which had the sack to come out swinging with a cover of Bon Jovi’s 1987 Camaro-epic “Dead or Alive” as its title theme. Coming to you from Splash Damage (2020’s...
The best way to upgrade Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph skill tree
Another season of Destiny 2 is here with “Season of the Seraph,” and that means a new upgrade tree to help your character improve over the course of the season. For Season of the Seraph, that new upgrade tree is the Exo Frame in the HELM. You’ll need the new Exo Frame Modules to purchase the upgrades.
Xbox Game Pass players get all Valorant and League characters unlocked next week
Back in June, Riot Games announced a partnership with Microsoft that would offer hundreds of dollars of in-game content from League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra for Game Pass subscribers. The headline item: Every playable character from League, Valorant, and Wild Rift would be unlocked for subscribers. The only question was when they would be unlocked.
Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday
Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday. A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to...
