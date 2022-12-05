Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
Julia Roberts wears dress covered in George Clooney photos to Kennedy Center Honors
That’s one way to honor a friendship. While most actors would choose to pay tribute to their co-stars by gushing about them in a red carpet interview, Julia Roberts, 55, took it to the next level last night at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, wearing a dress printed with framed images of longtime friend George Clooney. Her “Ticket to Paradise” co-star was one of the lifetime achievement honorees at the annual event in Washington, D.C., and Roberts made her excitement known in the form of a custom Moschino creation themed around Clooney, 61. The print on her black ballgown featured gilded frames...
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Family Album With Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: Photos
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
Jennifer Garner twins with daughter Violet, 17, at White House state dinner
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet matched in black at the White House state dinner Thursday night. The teenager sported a heart-printed Carolina Herrera dress during the rare appearance on her 17th birthday. Violet, who carried a matching clutch to the event, wore red Stuart Weitzman heels and her hair slicked back in a bun. As for Garner, the “13 Going on 30” star stunned in her own pair of Stuart Weitzman platforms, along with a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin details. The mother-daughter pair were photographed sweetly holding hands and smiling at the star-studded Washington, D.C. event. Twitter users raved over the dazzling...
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
Julia Roberts Once Felt That She Risked Her Career by Not Getting Plastic Surgery
Julia Roberts chose to stick with an all-natural look as she got older instead of getting plastic surgery like other celebrities.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
See Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the People's Choice Awards
Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards! The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress...
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Jessica Biel Shares 'Best Parenting Advice' She's Ever Received, Admits Being A Working Mom Can Feel 'So Hard'
Though Drew Barrymore and Jessica Biel have probably auditioned for the same role in the past, the former had nothing but lovely things to say about her competition when she stopped by her eponymous talk show on Tuesday, November 29.The host, 47, insisted she's long adored the 7th Heaven alum, 41, praising her ability to have an "amazing work ethic" while maintaining her "cool" factor alongside hubby Justin Timberlake.The star — who has sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2 — was of course flattered by Barrymore's words, but admitted that despite public perception, she certainly doesn't have it all together."It's...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
Olivia Wilde Gushes Over "Don't Worry Darling Family" in Heartfelt People's Choice Awards Speech
Watch: Olivia Wilde Thanks Movie Crew For Sacrificing During the Pandemic. Olivia Wilde shouldn't worry—she's a 2022 People's Choice Awards winner!. The actress and director accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022 for her film Don't Worry Darling during the Dec. 6 ceremony (see every 2022 PCAs winner here).
Ryan Reynolds honors Blake Lively and family in People's Choice Awards speech
Ryan Reynolds was being celebrated Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, but he made the moment about his family.
Comments / 0