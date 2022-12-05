Read full article on original website
OK deputy shoots suspect to protect woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a December 7 incident in which a Haskell County deputy shot and injured a suspect that was aiming a gun at a woman.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates deputy involved shooting in Stigler
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Haskell County deputy shot a suspect at a home in Stigler. Wednesday at 1 p.m., a Haskell County deputy responded to a home in Stigler on East Highway 9 for a 911 call that was made from the home.
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy
Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
Elderly woman scammed into reshipping cocaine, Tulsa police say
A federal investigation is underway after police found an elderly woman Tuesday who they say was scammed into receiving seven kilos of cocaine.
okcfox.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
KTUL
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
okcfox.com
Juveniles vandalize church in Stillwater, police investigating
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police are investigating after vandals threw rocks at a window of a church in Stillwater on Monday. Officials say a church member was able to review camera footage which revealed four possibly juvenile subjects throwing rocks at a window to the University Heights Baptist Church. Video footage...
okcfox.com
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
1600kush.com
64-Year-old Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term for rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 64-year-old Stillwater man was given a three-year prison term Tuesday followed by four years of probation for raping his female roommate while she was unconscious due to a heat stroke. Edward James Lockwood, who had pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation without an agreement with...
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun
Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun. Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday. According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
