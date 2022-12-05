Read full article on original website
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
Radio Ink
WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January
Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
waynetimes.com
Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock
Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
websterontheweb.com
Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos
Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Damp & dreary for Wednesday before some snow this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a mild but damp start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 40s but it has come with extra cloud cover and a few isolated showers. As we move forward through Wednesday, unsettled weather will continue along with...
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko’s Cam: Grimes Glen in Naples
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Follow John Kucko as he takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples. Even on an overcast, drizzly, dreary day, it can be fabulous.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Then and now
Ivy Harper submitted this photo and note: “I received the top picture from Donald Mast, the son of the second owner of my 1962 Comanche. The picture was taken around 1968 in Rochester, New York.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You...
Bring on the holidays (and beer) in Canandaigua: Sights and sounds from 'Get Lit'
CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua's craft brewers and their beer-loving fans got into the holiday spirit on Saturday night. The Twisted Rail, Young Lion, Frequentum and Peacemaker Brewing Companies each erected Christmas trees made from empty beer kegs and flipped the switch on their lights as part of the first Get Lit in Canandaigua event.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicates new house on Saxton St.
The new house — located on Saxton Street — was the result of dedicated time, funding, and materials donated by the Builders Exchange of Rochester.
EXPLAINER: Why your tire pressure goes down in cold weather
To answer the obvious, no, your tires don't have a leak (probably).
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
One NY Wine Country Farm’s Christmas Trees Turn Purple, Go Viral
If you’ve ever had to clean a wine stain off of clothes or carpet, you know those stains are no joke. There’s something about the tannins of the wine that adds purple to everything. So, imagine the amazement and curiosity people feel when driving through New York wine...
waynetimes.com
Clyde hosts annual Village Parade
On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
Gigantic Retailer Coming to the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
This is easily the busiest time of the entire year for retailers. The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means that many people are flooding into stores to buy Christmas presents and other goodies in time for December 25th. Despite online shopping being as popular as ever, many still...
Roc Brewing Co. unveils new menu, space upgrades
This announcement follows their split from FLX Wienery earlier this year.
