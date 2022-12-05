ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Ink

WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January

Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Winter Maintenance begins on Macedon’s E-30 Canal Lock

Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022. Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.
MACEDON, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster’s windy Winter Wonderland in photos

Maybe — just maybe — one year soon, it will actually be snowing during the Village of Webster’s winter celebration. Now, I’m not wishing for a blizzard, but a gentle flurry and a light dusting of snow on the sidewalks would certainly add to the festive holiday atmosphere that the Business Improvement District (BID) works so hard to present during this annual event. But no, this year we got high winds, strong enough to drive most of the planned activities indoors, and managed to cancel a few of them. (I guess we should be happy it wasn’t pouring rain.)
WEBSTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Kucko’s Cam: Grimes Glen in Naples

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Follow John Kucko as he takes his camera to Grimes Glen in Naples. Even on an overcast, drizzly, dreary day, it can be fabulous.
NAPLES, NY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Then and now

Ivy Harper submitted this photo and note: “I received the top picture from Donald Mast, the son of the second owner of my 1962 Comanche. The picture was taken around 1968 in Rochester, New York.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY

I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Clyde hosts annual Village Parade

On Saturday, November 26th the annual Holiday parade of lights and fireworks took place in front of the largest crowd ever (Estimated in the thousands). The parade saw 37 different participating Fire departments, businesses, community groups, and Santa Claus at the end. The highlights of the Parade were Downbeat percussion,...
CLYDE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy