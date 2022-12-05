Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Orbita Platform Increases Annual Revenue by $4M for Ohio Gastro
– Specialty group Ohio Gastroenterology expands its use of Orbita’s conversational AI platform after success in implementing its affected person self-service options. Healthcare-specific, the safe Orbita platform leverages pure language processing to know phrases and phrases individuals are comfy with, reasonably than forcing them to make use of scientific phrases. Conversational AI applied sciences assist information sufferers via considerate dialogs, which pose inquiries to information sufferers to the exact info they want.
aiexpress.io
CrowdHealth Raises $6M in Series A Funding
CrowdHealth, an Austin, TX-based well being care know-how firm, raised $6M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Subsequent Coast Ventures and Activate Enterprise Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress of its neighborhood and supply extra instruments. Led by CEO...
aiexpress.io
Forrester analysts share 5 shocking cybersecurity predictions for 2023
The cybersecurity and danger privateness panorama is altering quick. Many analysts’ cybersecurity predictions for 2023 recommend that organizations aren’t simply having to optimize present processes to fight risk actors, they’re additionally having to reevaluate how they method cybersecurity as an entire. Lately, Forrester analysts shared a few...
aiexpress.io
Avant Secures $250M From Ares Management
Avant, a Chicago, IL-based credit score monetary expertise firm, secured $250m of company debt and redeemable most well-liked fairness from Ares Administration Different Credit score funds. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional gasoline its credit score portfolio and platform. Led by CEO Matt Bochenek, Avant...
aiexpress.io
Adoption plateaus but leaders increase gap
In keeping with McKinsey’s newest State of AI report, leaders are pulling forward however total adoption is plateauing. McKinsey notes that organisations that report utilizing AI in at the least one enterprise space have greater than doubled since 2017. Essentially the most important leap in adoption was between 2017...
aiexpress.io
TessPay Acquires Create.iF
TessPay, a Fort Myers, FL-based supplier of a safe funds platform, acquired Create.iF, a Birmingham, UK-based building and property consultancy firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TessPay will increase past its wholesale telecom enterprise that processes roughly $20 million in month-to-month cross border voice...
aiexpress.io
Sarcos tests robotic baggage handling system
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, greatest identified for its robotic exoskeletons, has been collaborating with Changi Airport Group (CAG) to develop an outdoor-based baggage loading system that may automate the loading and unloading of free passenger luggage from a narrow-bodied plane. The businesses carried out preliminary area demonstrations in September...
aiexpress.io
Juno Medical Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Juno Medical, a New York-based supplier of a tech-enabled healthcare service, raised $12M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Julian Eison, and Serena Williams, with participation from Huge Ventures, Empire State Growth’s New York Ventures, TXV Companions, Genius Guild, Gaingels, and former traders Atento Capital and Humbition.
aiexpress.io
Cacheflow Raises $10M in Funding
Cacheflow, a Los Altos, CA-based supplier of a zero-code SaaS gross sales platform, raised $10M in funding. The spherical was led by GV with participation from GGV and Pelion Ventures. The corporate, which has raised $16M to this point, intends to make use of the funds to speed up its...
aiexpress.io
Akros Technologies, an AI-powered asset management platform, raises funding from Z Holdings • TechCrunch
Know-how comparable to AI has digitized the finance sector, starting from funds and remittances to lending. Nevertheless, asset administration remains to be within the nascent stage of digitization, in line with the chief technique officer and co-founder of Akros Technologies, Jin Chung. Akros Applied sciences needs to disrupt the present...
aiexpress.io
15Five Receives Strategic Investment from ServiceNow
15Five, a San Francisco, CA-based holistic efficiency administration firm, acquired a strategic funding from ServiceNow. This provides to the $52M Collection C spherical 15Five introduced in July. The funding will speed up the corporate’s ongoing product improvement, spanning its holistic efficiency administration software program platform and built-in supervisor coaching and training.
aiexpress.io
Alfalfa Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Alfalfa, a Los Angeles, CA-based meals firm, raised $2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blue Falcon Capital with participation from Jake Kassan, Sean Johnson, Algorand Crypto, Jefferies, Hightower, and Piper Sandler. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its brick-mortar footprint throughout each...
aiexpress.io
Cabana Raises $3M in Funding
Cabana, a Seattle, WA-based cell hospitality firm centered on providing experiences in camper vans, raised $3M in funding. The spherical was led by TechNexus Enterprise Collaborative. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its continued development into markets throughout the U.S., following expansions into San...
aiexpress.io
BreezeML Raises $4M in Seed Funding
BreezeML, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of a holistic administration platform for resource-efficient Machine Studying (ML) with ensures, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by BlueRun Enterprise (BRV) Aster with participation by Embark Ventures, UpHonest Capital, and Hat Trick Capital. The corporate intends to make use of...
aiexpress.io
Canva targets business users with generative AI-powered tools
Canva, the favored Australian-based graphic design platform, is boosting its efforts to focus on enterprise enterprise customers with right this moment’s launch of Canva Docs, a part of its Visible Worksuite that was launched in September. Generative AI performs a giant function within the launch: Canva Docs incorporates the...
aiexpress.io
FAQs: How blockchain and cloud compare
Corporations have relied on industrial storage suppliers to deal with their knowledge because the Nineteen Sixties – and when cloud companies had been launched within the 2000s, early adopters rapidly benefited from better scalability, flexibility, fewer upkeep tasks, and improved safety. At the moment, blockchain expertise is equally poised...
aiexpress.io
Drata Raises $200M in Series C Funding; Valued At $2 Billion
Drata, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of a steady safety and compliance automation platform, raised $200M in Collection C funding. The newest spherical doubles Drata’s valuation to $2 billion since its Collection B in November 2021. The spherical was led by ICONIQ Development and GGV Capital, with participation from...
aiexpress.io
NeuReality Raises $35M in Series A Funding
NeuReality, a Caesarea, Israel-based AI {hardware} startup, raised $35M in Sequence A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $48M, was led by Samsung Ventures, Cardumen Capital, Varana Capital, OurCrowd and XT Hitech, with participation from SK Hynix, Cleveland Avenue, Korean Funding Companions, StoneBridge, and Glory Ventures. The corporate...
aiexpress.io
MarginEdge Raises $45M in Series C Funding
MarginEdge, an Arlington, VA-based restaurant administration and invoice cost platform, raised $45M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Ten Coves Capital, with participation from Fiserv, and Derive Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed scaling the workforce and broadening the performance of...
aiexpress.io
Adapt or die: Why cybersecurity companies must become data companies to survive
Information has grow to be the world’s Most worthy commodity. The extra your small business understands information and the way it’s utilized, the extra highly effective that information could be to information efficient decision-making. Risk actors are conscious of the worth of information too, and have mastered strategies to steal that information via malware, ransomware, phishing assaults, social engineering practices and extra. Cybersecurity firms should regularly adapt.
Comments / 0