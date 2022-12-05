California requires permits for large natural gas projects to enable environmental and cost scrutiny

Read full article on original website
Related
utilitydive.com
California offshore wind auction garners $402M in bids on first day
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's first-ever auction for wind energy leases off California’s coast garnered $402.1 million in bids at the end of its first day. BOEM on Tuesday put up for auction five leases that could support up to 4.6 GW of floating turbines more than 20 miles off California’s northern and central coasts.
utilitydive.com
BLM advances 1 GW of solar in Arizona, sees potential for 31 GW of clean energy on Western public lands
The Bureau of Land Management is ramping up the development of renewable power production on public lands, initiating the review of three proposed solar projects in Arizona that would add 1 GW to the grid and updating its decade-old guidance for planning solar development on public land. On Monday, Interior...
utilitydive.com
Florida PSC approves Duke’s fixed bill offering with demand response component
The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved Duke Energy’s plan for a fixed bill offering that will be paired with a demand response program allowing the utility some control over customers’ thermostats during times of peak demand. “The program will provide customers an option to obtain bill...
Comments / 0