Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards
The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins are still...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, York, Gauthier & Atkinson
“We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of trip here, going out west, I think it’ll be good for our team. (We’re) playing some really good hockey teams. We’ve been here a while. It’s been enough. Five games at home, it’s enough. It’s time to get on the road,” he told the media in Philadelphia on Wednesday night after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals.
Yardbarker
Could the St. Louis Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly?
Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna discussed the St. Louis Blues’ slow start to the 2022–23 regular season on Friday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. The two DFO analysts went over the changes the Blues made to their roster over the summer and suggested the team could shift into a “seller mode” if things continue to go downhill — with potential players on the block including captain Ryan O’Reilly.
