“We need to get out of here…Going on the road and this type of trip here, going out west, I think it’ll be good for our team. (We’re) playing some really good hockey teams. We’ve been here a while. It’s been enough. Five games at home, it’s enough. It’s time to get on the road,” he told the media in Philadelphia on Wednesday night after a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO