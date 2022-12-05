ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rinewstoday.com

Lots of laughs at Factory Paint Bar and Lounge – Brendan Higgins

An impressive line-up of comedians took the stage Saturday night at the Factory Paint Bar and Lounge in West Warwick. The show was entertaining from open to close. The talented Elaine Pelino hosted this event featuring some of the top talent from the world of comedy, including Mike Murray of Johnston. Mike had the crowd in stitches with his unique brand of humor. He also has a very unique and effective fundraising organization called FUNNY4FUNDS. They have helped countless groups raise money in an effective way. You can learn more about a comedy night fundraiser at funny4funds.com.
WEST WARWICK, RI
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Ben O’Connor From Newport, RI

Catching up with this artist-in-constant-motion, proved a little challenging. But it was worth the effort to spotlight Ben O’Connor for you. Currently living on the road, Ben is a high-in-demand artist. He is a gypsy of country music. O’Connor takes his songs, show, and band with him all over the country, performing primarily for private and corporate events. His home is the bus and the road is his life.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Not as sexy, but just as bad; Fane, nee Hope Point Tower, city’s sore thumb – David Brussat

Developer Jason Fane has cut costs by removing the pizzazz from his proposed tower design. Without the sinuous curves, it looks less ridiculous but would not fit into the Jewelry District any better, if built, than before its redesign – its third redesign. It has progressed from three bland towers in 2016 to one in 2018, and then from bland to sexy – as if architecture could aspire to ape Marilyn Monroe.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat

Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023

(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!

That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy