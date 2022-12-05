Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
TV Actor Kirk Cameron’s Book Sparks Battle Between Christian Right & LGBTQ+ Community in Providence
The battle between the Christian right and the LGBTQ+ community is coming to a library near you, and if you live on Providence's East Side -- the conflict is here. The new spark comes from former child-TV star Kirk Cameron -- the star of Growing Pains, the ABC sitcom in the 1980s and early 1990s.
rinewstoday.com
Lots of laughs at Factory Paint Bar and Lounge – Brendan Higgins
An impressive line-up of comedians took the stage Saturday night at the Factory Paint Bar and Lounge in West Warwick. The show was entertaining from open to close. The talented Elaine Pelino hosted this event featuring some of the top talent from the world of comedy, including Mike Murray of Johnston. Mike had the crowd in stitches with his unique brand of humor. He also has a very unique and effective fundraising organization called FUNNY4FUNDS. They have helped countless groups raise money in an effective way. You can learn more about a comedy night fundraiser at funny4funds.com.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Ben O’Connor From Newport, RI
Catching up with this artist-in-constant-motion, proved a little challenging. But it was worth the effort to spotlight Ben O’Connor for you. Currently living on the road, Ben is a high-in-demand artist. He is a gypsy of country music. O’Connor takes his songs, show, and band with him all over the country, performing primarily for private and corporate events. His home is the bus and the road is his life.
kbsi23.com
Amputee calls for kindness after alleged discrimination at Cranston nail salon
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “She doesn’t have two hands, she doesn’t qualify for the $45 requirement.” That’s what 22-year-old Sofia said she was told after getting denied having her reward card stamped at Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday. Sofia has been an amputee...
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
rinewstoday.com
Not as sexy, but just as bad; Fane, nee Hope Point Tower, city’s sore thumb – David Brussat
Developer Jason Fane has cut costs by removing the pizzazz from his proposed tower design. Without the sinuous curves, it looks less ridiculous but would not fit into the Jewelry District any better, if built, than before its redesign – its third redesign. It has progressed from three bland towers in 2016 to one in 2018, and then from bland to sexy – as if architecture could aspire to ape Marilyn Monroe.
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
rinewstoday.com
“We hate that” – Ch. 19, LOST Providence – David Brussat
Photo, top: View of Old Stone Square (1984) from Turk’s Head Building (1913), site of author’s Turk’s Head Club luncheon with Journal publisher Michael Metcalf in 1984. (Photo by author) I decided to go with Chapter 19, of LOST PROVIDENCE, “We Hate That” because how could you...
The Return of a New Bedford Staple: Freestones City Grill Is Finally Ready to Open
It's been a long time coming, but the official word on Freestones City Grill in New Bedford has been spoken. The legendary place finally has a re-opening day. The beloved downtown staple announced its return in May after closing in December 2021. Until recently, it was anyone's guess when the place would be open for business again.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Mayor Jon Mitchell advocates for opening ‘Northern Edge’ scallop grounds
“In conjunction with a meeting today of the New England Fisheries Management Council in Newport, Rhode Island, Mayor Jon Mitchell advocated for the opening of the so-called ‘North Edge’ scallop grounds to scallop fishermen. In written testimony submitted to the NEFMC, the Mayor cited new research from the...
Turnto10.com
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023
(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
nrinow.news
Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
