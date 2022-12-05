In the weeks leading up to AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF had been acting more like a babyface. At one point, he made the save for Jon Moxley as he was being attacked by The Firm. Following his win over “Mox” to capture the AEW World Championship, MJF returned to his heel ways by attacking William Regal with a set of brass knuckles.

12 HOURS AGO