Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
Saraya Reacts To The WWE Crew Reacting To Her AEW Debut
Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW wrestler Saraya opened up on her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling and the company’s approach to her debut match with Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. Additionally, the former Paige talked about the support she received after her first AEW appearance. You...
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
WWE To Tape NXT Episodes In Advance Next Week
WWE NXT will host two tapings next Wednesday. According to a report from Pwinsider, it is noted that while the December 13th episode will be live, the shows for December 20th and December 27th will be taped in advance on December 14th. Live episodes will resume on January 6, 2023.
Backstage News On The Booking Of MJF Prior To AEW Full Gear
In the weeks leading up to AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF had been acting more like a babyface. At one point, he made the save for Jon Moxley as he was being attacked by The Firm. Following his win over “Mox” to capture the AEW World Championship, MJF returned to his heel ways by attacking William Regal with a set of brass knuckles.
NWA Powerrr Results: December 6, 2022
Welcome to the results for NWA Powerrr Season 11 Episode 4, coming to you from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee on December 6, 2022! This episode featured the first night of the Champions Series. The program begins with announcer, Kyle Davis, explaining the rules of the lengthy Champions Series tournament...
MJF To Appear At UFC 282 This Weekend
Could MJF be making good on his threat to appear at a UFC event to challenge Paddy Pimblett? If recent reports are to be believed, the answer is yes. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted to Twitter on Friday that according to sources close to the matter, the AEW World Champion will be at Saturday’s UFC event in Las Vegas.
John Skyler Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling
John Skyler has signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling after returning to the promotion. His initial deal expired earlier this year. Skyler broke the news on The Angle Podcast. He said,. “That’s the thing that’s really appealing to me. I signed with Impact to break the perception of...
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
Report – AAA & CMLL Interested In Signing Lady Frost
While Lady Frost departed Impact Wrestling early last month, there is interest in her from the CMLL and AAA promotions. Since her departure from Impact Wrestling, Frost has worked two CMLL tours. According to a report from Fightful, CMLL has publicly offered Frost a contract. As of this writing, she...
Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The finish came when Starks eliminated Ethan Page. Prior to Wednesday night, MJF had won all three of the previous Dynamite Diamond Battle Royals. Following the match, MJF confronted Starks in the ring. This...
WWE Confirms NXT Vengeance Day 2023
WWE has confirmed that NXT Vengeance Day 2023 will be held on Saturday, February 4, as a Premium Live Event from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center. Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 16, 2022. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE issued the following on Vengeance Day:. As...
Eric Bischoff Discusses His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Why It Felt Right
During the latest edition of his “After 83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff opened up on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and why he felt the moment was right. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being inducted...
Tony Khan Teases Update On ROH Television Situation
While speaking during Wednesday’s media call to promote this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH owner and AEW President Tony Khan hinted that an update on the promotion’s television deal could be coming soon. Khan acquired Ring of Honor in May of this year. Tony indicated to Brandon Thurston that an announcement regarding ROH’s TV future could come this weekend.
Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Is Coming To MLW + WOW – Women Of Wrestling Preview
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release on Thursday, announcing that Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be appearing at the MLW Blood & Thunder event on Saturday, January 7 in Philadelphia, PA:. Johnny Fusion (f/k/a John Morrison) is coming to MLW in Philly. Get tickets at MLW2300.com.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/9/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy title defense. Regina Di WAVE Champion Hikaru Shida defends against The Bunny. Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey in tag team action. Athena, Ruby Soho and Tay...
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Dealing With The Same Injury
Earlier this week, Drew McIntyre announced that he is not medically cleared to compete. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also on the sidelines with an injury. Meltzer wrote, “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now...
Shawn Michaels Talks Triple H’s Creative Input In NXT, If Sean Waltman Could Compete On The Brand
WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels recently took part in a media call to discuss NXT Deadline. Michaels discussed Triple H’s creative influence in NXT, as well as the possibility of Sean Waltman competing on the brand. Here are the highlights:. If Triple H has a lot of input...
