"Satellite TV provider Dish Network on Wednesday launched a beta version of its long-awaited Boost Infinite mobile plan, which is now accepting sign-ups on a brand new website. The offering is a part of Dish's ongoing effort to transition into a 5G wireless company, and eventually become the fourth largest mobile carrier behind AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dish's unlimited wireless plan costs $25 per month, and it's offering a lifetime guarantee locking in that price through the end of the month. Customers can now sign up for the beta version, and a full roll-out is set for the first quarter of 2023. "Americans...

2 DAYS AGO