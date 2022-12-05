ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phone Arena

More Verizon customers will enjoy faster 5G download data speeds very soon

Verizon subscribers will soon have a better chance of connecting to the wireless provider's 5G Ultra Wideband service. From personal experience, this writer can tell you that the C-Band-driven mid-band airwaves deliver roughly ten times the download data speed (450Mbps) of LTE. Right now, Verizon's Ultra Wideband service covers more than 175 million people. And the carrier announced today that at some point during the first quarter of 2023, Verizon will start offering Ultra Wideband service nationwide. This is a big deal.
Cheddar News

Dish Takes on AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon With $25-a-month Mobile Plan

"Satellite TV provider Dish Network on Wednesday launched a beta version of its long-awaited Boost Infinite mobile plan, which is now accepting sign-ups on a brand new website. The offering is a part of Dish's ongoing effort to transition into a 5G wireless company, and eventually become the fourth largest mobile carrier behind AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dish's unlimited wireless plan costs $25 per month, and it's offering a lifetime guarantee locking in that price through the end of the month. Customers can now sign up for the beta version, and a full roll-out is set for the first quarter of 2023. "Americans...
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...

