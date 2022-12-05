Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Best Verizon MVNO 2022: everything you need to know, plus our recommendations
You don't need to use Verizon to take advantage of the carrier's massive network. These prepaid carriers let you access Verizon coverage without giving up any of the most important features.
Phone Arena
More Verizon customers will enjoy faster 5G download data speeds very soon
Verizon subscribers will soon have a better chance of connecting to the wireless provider's 5G Ultra Wideband service. From personal experience, this writer can tell you that the C-Band-driven mid-band airwaves deliver roughly ten times the download data speed (450Mbps) of LTE. Right now, Verizon's Ultra Wideband service covers more than 175 million people. And the carrier announced today that at some point during the first quarter of 2023, Verizon will start offering Ultra Wideband service nationwide. This is a big deal.
9to5Mac
Why I think email is still the best communication service, as Yahoo Mail for iOS gets another upgrade
Earlier this fall, Yahoo Mail added new features designed to streamline how users manage commerce features via email. As the Christmas season likely leads to more email newsletters, shopping alerts, and discounts, read on to learn how Yahoo is looking to improve signal-to-noise with your inbox. Yahoo Mail’s new top-of-inbox...
Dish Takes on AT&T, T-Mobile & Verizon With $25-a-month Mobile Plan
"Satellite TV provider Dish Network on Wednesday launched a beta version of its long-awaited Boost Infinite mobile plan, which is now accepting sign-ups on a brand new website. The offering is a part of Dish's ongoing effort to transition into a 5G wireless company, and eventually become the fourth largest mobile carrier behind AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Dish's unlimited wireless plan costs $25 per month, and it's offering a lifetime guarantee locking in that price through the end of the month. Customers can now sign up for the beta version, and a full roll-out is set for the first quarter of 2023. "Americans...
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of great kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best: You can get...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
CNET
Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals
Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Comments / 1