Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
8 cups of water a day could be too much
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Advice to drink eight cups of water a day is wrong. New research in the journal Science says that for most healthy adults, eight cups are more than you need. The guidance dates back to 1945 and actually said we were all supposed to consume 64 ounces of water a day from many sources - could be juice, could be soup - but it's often misinterpreted as eight cups of water. Researchers say if you still want to drink eight cups, go for it. Just stay near a bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
What it's like to remember nearly every face
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability. About Yenny Seo. Yenny Seo...
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. Ever since Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, bought Twitter for $44 billion in late April, Twitter has been in chaos. Musk has made and then withdrawn decisions including trying to retract his offer to buy Twitter. He's fired executives, cut the number of full-time employees in half, and then realized maybe he'd gone too far and tried to hire back some people he just terminated. He's floated ideas for subscription services and for charging a fee to verify that your account is really yours. But those ideas were met with widespread opposition. The number of content moderators has been slashed. Hate speech on Twitter has increased. Musk offered to reinstate Trump on Twitter after polling Twitter users about whether to do it. Some of the responders may have been bots.
'A Dangerous Business' is an entertaining, Poe-inspired murder mystery
Since the completion in 2015 of her ambitious multi-generational family saga, The Last Hundred Years trilogy, Jane Smiley has loosened up with two fun novels. A Dangerous Business is an entertaining, light murder mystery set in Monterey, California, in 1851 during the Gold Rush. It follows Perestroika in Paris, Smiley's charming, whimsical fable about various squabbling, talking animals (including the titular racehorse) living in the rough in Paris' Champs du Mars.
Facebook's own oversight board slams its special program for VIPs
A Facebook and Instagram program that gives celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment does more for parent company Meta's business interests than its stated purpose of protecting users' free expression rights, according to Meta's oversight board. "Meta's cross-check program prioritizes influential and powerful users of commercial value to...
