Homer
4d ago
It’s just another tax on the poor…. It’s a good thing Wisconsin has that $$$ surplus to cover energy assistance.
4
captimes.com
Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous
Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Enters Into Settlement With Automotive Protection Services
The Wisconsin Department of Justice, acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
cwbradio.com
Enrollment at Wisconsin Technical College System Grew by More Than 10%
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Enrollment across the Wisconsin Technical College System grew by more than 10 percent during the 2021-22 academic year. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, the increase follows a double-digit enrollment decline driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the largest gains for the system in at least a decade.
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Political storm clouds already forming ahead of new year as State prepares debate over 2023 biennial budget
Eyeing a state surplus topping $6 billion, Governor Tony Evers and the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature are both already putting down markers ahead of deliberations in 2023 on the state’s next biennial budget. They are doing so in rare circumstances. “The state is in a much better position this year...
cwbradio.com
Cost of Rent in Wisconsin May be Normalizing
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike, even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, a study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Earns a C on March of Dimes National Report Card
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Racial and ethnic disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes are showing no signs of improvement in Wisconsin, according to a national report card by the nonprofit March of Dimes. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin earned a C overall. The...
Gas prices hit new lows, experts say downward trend could continue
After months of record-high gas prices, AAA notes a nearly full dollar drop in the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in just the last month.
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
Wisconsin rent prices normalize as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels
The cost of rent in Wisconsin may be normalizing after a pandemic-induced spike — even as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels. A study by the website Rent. found that Wisconsin was one of four states to see rents decline in October compared to last year. But data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows that evictions in the state are close to pre-pandemic levels.
cwbradio.com
Christmas Tree Growers Expecting Sales Growth to be Flat This Year
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) With nationwide travel back to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, fewer people are expected to be home for the holidays. And, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, that has some Wisconsin Christmas tree growers anticipating a slow-down in tree sales this year. Greg Hann, marketing director for the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association, said demand has been strong this year.
cwbradio.com
Applications for Black Bear Hunters Due this Saturday
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds black bear hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Preliminary estimates show hunters harvested approximately 4,100 bears during the 2022 black bear season.
New report says Wisconsin traffic safety laws need improvement
Wisconsin's traffic safety laws came under scrutiny after a new report rated it as one of 36 states that need improvements.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of Southeast Wisconsin
We'll melt more snow than add this evening with temperatures just above the freezing mark. With some light drizzle and a little bit of fog, slippery spots on the roads will be possible.
cwbradio.com
2020-22 Next Generation 911 Biennial Report Now Available
The 2020-22 Next Generation 9-1-1 Biennial Report is now available online. The report was produced by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications in consultation with the 9-1-1 Subcommittee and provides an update on the status of NG9-1-1 implementation, operation, and maintenance in Wisconsin. The NG9-1-1 Biennial...
