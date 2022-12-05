From YouTube To Nasdaq: How FaZe Clan Transformed An eSports Channel Into A Multi-Million-Dollar Business Backed By Pitbull, Offset And Others

Read full article on original website
HipHopWired
Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac
Court documents reveal that Jay-Z attempted to purchase Bacardi's share of the D'USSE Cognac brand for $1.5 billion. The post Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Vibe
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Complex
Over $2 Billion Might Be in Dispute in Jay-Z’s Bacardi Lawsuit Over D’Ussé Partnership
More than $2 billion may be in dispute in Jay-Z’s Bacardi lawsuit in connection with the D’Ussé side of their business relationship. In short, the experience profile of Daniel Schimmel—who’s listed as heading the International Litigation and Arbitration practice of Foley Hoag’s New York offices and is an arbitrator in the case in question—cites the $2 billion figure as part of his work history.
XXL Mag
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
iheart.com
JAY-Z Sued Bacardi After $1.5 Billion Offer For D'Ussé Was Rejected
JAY-Z's legal war against Bacardi is getting uglier with each update that surfaces. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 1, the Roc Nation founder initially offered to pay the spirits company $1.5 billion for their 50 percent stake in order to gain complete ownership of D'Ussé. Hov sued Bacardi after his offer to purchase their half of the cognac brand was rejected. While Jay thought the brand was worth $2.5 billion, Bacardi believed D'Ussé was valued at $460 million. The rapper and entrepreneur considered offering $1.5 billion because it was less than what he wanted but at least three times more than his business partners expected. Still, Bacardi rejected his bid.
TMZ.com
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
Vibe
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
TMZ.com
DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo
DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
With U.S. Fee Hike, Is Disney+ Without Ads Overpriced?
The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ in the U.S. is now $10.99 per month — and that may be more than the market value of the content on the streaming service, according to a recent analysis. As of Dec. 8, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) now costs $3 more per month for existing and new U.S. customers (who are not on special promotional plans), an increase of 38%. Concurrently, the company has launched Disney+ Basic, the plan that includes ads, which is available in the U.S. for $7.99/month (the previous price point of the ad-free version of Disney+). But at...
Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy headlines Orlando's Addition Financial Arena
Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy is bringing his “Love, Damini” tour to Orlando just in time for some holiday fun. The Grammy-winning artist has a diverse musical palette, with songs mixing reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat and pop. With a career spanning over a decade, his most prominent collaborations include work with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and a feature on the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
ice365.com
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joins Caesars’ Times Square casino bid
As the entertainment partner, Roc Nation will partner with local organisations to “re-imagine programming” in the Times Square area for the casino. “We are thrilled to have Roc Nation and Jay-Z join our partnership to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said. “They are one of the most pioneering entertainment groups in the world, with New York embedded in their DNA.
CoinDesk
Steve Aoki and 3LAU Launch PUNX Music Project Using CryptoPunks IP
DJs and NFT enthusiasts Steve Aoki and Justin "3LAU" Blau have teamed up on a conceptual music and art project called PUNX, inspired by their own CryptoPunks non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a press release, the project will be "an innovative audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup" that uses the duo's CryptoPunks in...
Digital Music News
Roddy Ricch Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Mega-Hit ‘The Box’
Roddy Ricch and producer 30 Roc are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over the rapper’s mega-hit “The Box.”. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, California-based musician Greg Perry alleges that Roddy Ricch’s track “The Box” rips off elements of his 1975 song “Come On Down.” In an 18-page complaint, Perry asserts that Ricch and his record label used “a complete duplication” of portions of his song in the track without permission — specifically, its distinctive violin opening.
Variety
Karol G Is Named Vevo’s Most Viewed Global Artist, With ‘Provenza’ Cited as No. 1 International Video; ‘Bruno’ Is Tops in U.S.
Karol G has been crowned Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally and has the platform’s single most-viewed video of the year. The visualizer for her hit “Provenza” reached the No. 1 spot with 547 million views worldwide, but even that was just a fraction of Karol G’s overall total, as her videos collectively added up to a phenomenal 2.76 billion views. “Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums, was the Colombian singer’s first solo single release after a seven-month hiatus following 2021’s “Se Jodio To.” In between, Karol appeared as a featured artist on several fiery tracks from “Friki,” with fellow Medellín...
K97.5
Hip-Hop History Month: Tag Team! 5 Great DJ / Rapper Duos
Every great boxer knows the power of a 1-2 punch. In the world of Hip-Hop, the right artist combined with a skilled DJ packs the perfect pairing for a knockout hit.
TMZ.com
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
