Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 526 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 2% and nearly 2.3%, respectively. Tesla shares shed 6.4% on...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week
Stocks rose on Wall Street, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall
European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
US stocks drop and bond yields rise as traders await round of new economic data
US stocks fell to start the week, with investors awaiting more economic data after the November jobs report. On tap this week is the latest Producer Price Index Reading on Friday, as well as new consumer sentiment data. Bond yields rose, with the 10-year Treasury trading four basis points higher...
World stocks slip as markets await U.S. midterms outcome
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - World stocks slid below recent seven-week highs and the dollar rose on Wednesday as investors awaited both the results of the U.S. midterm elections and key data on consumer prices that could alter the Federal Reserve's policy on interest rates.
Daily stock buying by retail traders is near its lowest point all year as caution builds ahead of the final Fed meeting of 2022
Risk-aversion toward stocks looks like it's setting in among retail investors as 2022 winds down. Average daily purchases have dropped to about $1 billion over the past month, around the year's lows, said Vanda Research. Flows "paint a picture of caution" before the last inflation report and Fed meeting in...
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
kitco.com
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered
While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
Online Prices Fall 1.9% in November, the Steepest Annual Drop Since May 2020
Online prices in November dropped 1.9% year over year, the steepest annual drop in 31 months since May 2020, Adobe data found. November online prices were down 3.2% compared with October, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), which measures inflation online. November marks the third month in row of online price declines compared to last year. Fifteen out of 18 categories that Adobe tracked saw price decreases in November compared to last month. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September. November’s drop in online prices was largely driven by heavy discounting during Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday. Prices...
