kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
kitco.com

Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered

While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
Footwear News

Online Prices Fall 1.9% in November, the Steepest Annual Drop Since May 2020

Online prices in November dropped 1.9% year over year, the steepest annual drop in 31 months since May 2020, Adobe data found. November online prices were down 3.2% compared with October, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), which measures inflation online. November marks the third month in row of online price declines compared to last year. Fifteen out of 18 categories that Adobe tracked saw price decreases in November compared to last month. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September. November’s drop in online prices was largely driven by heavy discounting during Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday. Prices...

