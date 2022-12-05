Read full article on original website
SZA Is Somberly Solo In “Nobody Gets Me” Music Video
SZA has released the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me,” a reflective track from her newest album, S.O.S. In the visual directed by Bradley Calder, the 33-year-old artist wanders solo in the black-and-white scenery. From a lonely rooftop to an empty cityscape, SZA questions the end of what she felt was a promising, fulfilling romance. More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupSZA Says 'SOS' Album Would've Had More Features If She Wasn't GhostedKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child “What’s left of you? How am I...
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels their last two shows in their Las Vegas residency due to the health of frontman Steven Tyler.
