A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.

2 DAYS AGO