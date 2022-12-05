Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial trial of adagrasib in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, division head for hematology/oncology and associate director for patient experience and clinical care at Henry Ford Health, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) trial of adagrasib (MRTX849) in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
Zanubrutinib Appears Safe and Effective in Advanced Marginal Zone Lymphoma
MAGNOLIA study results demonstrated that zanubrutinib maintained response in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTKi inhibitor), continued to induce positive results at the 2-year mark for patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), based on findings from the final analysis of the phase 2 MAGNOLIA trial.1.
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Activity and Tolerable Safety Shown with Ziftomenib in R/R AML
Positive results were shown with ziftomenib monotherapy in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The 600-mg dose of ziftomenib (KO-539) monotherapy had a manageable toxicity profile and provided pronounced antileukemic activity in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), results fomr a phase 1/2 trial (NCT04067336) show.1.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy/Carboplatin Shows Improved Survival in TNBC
Survival advantage was shown in a phase 3 study of neoadjuvant chemotherapy/carboplatin in patient with triple negative breast cancer. Significant improvements to overall survival (OS) and event-free survival (EFS) were demonstrated with the combination of carboplatin plus sequential taxane-anthracycline neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with operable, locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
ajmc.com
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy Seen With Lintuzumab-Ac225/Chemotherapy in R/R AML
Salvage chemotherapy after lintuzumab-Ac225 showed promising early efficacy results in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia by eliminating residual leukemia cells. Lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A) plus salvage chemotherapy showed potential benefit through the elimination of residual leukemia cells and a tolerable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML),...
targetedonc.com
Updated Data of Pelabresib in Myelofibrosis
Joseph M. Scandura, MD, PhD, provides an overview on the research of pelabresib which will be discussed at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Joseph M. Scandura, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine, provides an overview on the research of pelabresib (CPI-0610) which will be discussed at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
targetedonc.com
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan +/– Pertuzumab Shows Early Safety/Efficacy in HER2+ mBC
In the phase 1b/2 DESTINY-Breast07 study, positive results were shown with trastuzumab deruxtecan, even without the addition of pertuzumab. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu), both as monotherapy and in combination with pertuzumab (Perjeta), displayed encouraging efficacy with no new safety signals among patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (MBC), according to findings from the dose expansion part of the phase 1b/2 DESTINY-Breast07 (NCT04538742) presented during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
