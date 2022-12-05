Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Christmas Bossier Night Market Returns with a BANG Saturday
Imagine over 100,000 twinkling lights draped overhead at an outdoor market boasting 200+ vendors followed by a firework show at 9 pm and that's what you'll get this Saturday, December 10th at the Bossier Holiday Night Market!. If you're looking for a way to shop tons of unique hand-crafted items...
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
KTBS
Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
KSLA
Word of God Ministries’ Bossier location opening coffee shop
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Word of God Ministries (WOGM) in Bossier City will be opening a coffee shop with its very own barista soon. On Dec. 8, Pastor James McMenis and Cassie Hammett visit KSLA to discuss the new coffee shop and innovations offered at the new location in Bossier City.
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
KSLA
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
Stonewall Shop Makes Epic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Treats
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year All Throughout Ark-La-Tex. We are seeing so many businesses roll out their Christmas-themed menu items. It's Safe to Say We All Love Little Debbie Christmas Tree Snacks Right?. The crew at ROLLIN' N STONE is making all of our Christmas-craving dreams come...
Cross Lake Bass Tournament To Provide Local Kids With Toys
Last year, when Jeremy Gallman of the North West Louisiana High School Fishing League first told me what local kids were doing, I have to admit, I got a big lump in my throat. Local high school and junior high school anglers put together a bass tournament just for the sake of raising toys to be donated to other local, less fortunate kids.
Bridge Work to Slow I-220 Traffic in Shreveport-Bossier
Driving in the northern half of Caddo and Bossier parishes will have an extra dose of problems this Saturday. If you're planning to drive through these areas you'll certainly want to leave a little early and pack a little extra patience. As we were told earlier this week by the...
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
Shreveport Hosting Huge Poker Tourney – How You Can Play
Hundreds of poker players from all across the region will be heading to Shreveport for a massive poker tournament that is being held at Bally's Casino over the next week and a half. I think this is the largest poker tournament ever held in Shreveport. How Many Tournaments Will Be...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
KSLA
MISSING: 13-year-old last seen on Ridgewood Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Charshun Martin, 13, was last seen Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive. He is 6′ tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a gray and blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
K945
Shreveport, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0