Brothers from Bristol cover house in 50,000 Christmas lights to raise money for charity
Two brothers behind one of Britain’s most festive Christmas displays have once again covered their family home with 50,000 lights to raise money for charity.Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent the last 27 years turning their mother Rosemary’s house, in Brentry, Bristol, into an idyllic winter wonderland and have raised over £90,000 for charity with the effort over the years.This year, their display includes festive lights as well as life-size Santas, snowmen, rope-light shapes, trains, elves and a large reindeer family in the garden.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Why Are My Christmas Lights Not Working?
The good news is that there are only a few things can go wrong with holiday lights, and they're relatively easy to fix. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Woman Makes Gorgeous DIY Outdoor Christmas Decor with Help From Five Below
And it cost her next to nothing.
Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
macaronikid.com
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
ktalnews.com
Best 4-foot Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like an artificial Christmas tree to quickly and efficiently adorn the home with festive cheer. Not only do they last year upon year, but they don’t shed pine needles and are far more cost-effective and practical on the whole. A 4-foot Christmas tree is ideal for smaller living spaces and work well as table-toppers or as a secondary tree for the office or entryway. If you are looking for a realistic and tasteful tree that’s ready to decorate, consider the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir.
housebeautiful.com
Charge Your Phone With Cheer Using This Christmas Light Charging Cable
Come December, everything is just made better when you add a touch of the holiday spirit. Whether it's baking your favorite cookies, watching classic Christmas movies, or spending your weekends trying to find the best gifts, the season of giving makes everything feel more special. So why not take a boring, everyday task like charging your phone, to a whole new level? Amazon has an LED Light phone charging cable that looks just like a string of Christmas lights!
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
momcollective.com
25 Toddler Days of Christmas
Christmas is such a special time of year in our family. With a toddler in the house and baby #2 on the way, it has really put into perspective how much fun our future holidays hold. Last year, my daughter was just a year old around Christmas time. I quickly...
Find the best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family at Old Navy, Amazon & more
Matching Christmas pajamas for the family are the best way to get into the holiday spirit. Check out the best sets from Old Navy, Amazon and more.
iheart.com
I decorated my Christmas tree with toiletries — haters say it looks cheap
Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
CNET
Leaving Those Christmas Lights on May Be Costing You Big Bucks
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Utility bills usually rise this time of year. Yes, because it's the heating season, but also because it's the holiday season and that means Christmas lights are on most of the day. This combines to equal rising costs, especially this year.
