chestertownspy.org
Feast of Love Dinner Returns to First UMC
A Chestertown holiday tradition returns with the annual Christmas Day “Feast of Love”. After a pause for Covid and a shift to take-out dinners, this year’s event will move back to its origins at First United Methodist Church and offer an in-person dining. The bountiful holiday spread...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
chestertownspy.org
Authors & Oysters: The Word Girls
The Bookplate is proud to announce the final segment of their Authors & Oysters events at The Retriever Bar for this year. Doug Richardson was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on December 7th with his book, Down Wind and Out of Sight. On Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear poets Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell for a book signing and poetry reading featuring their most recent works. Three award-winning poets, the “Word Girls,” are so named because they’ve all published books through WordTech, one of the nation’s largest poetry publishers. The three also share connections to Chestertown and Washington College as alumni, and faculty/staff, former and current. The Word Girls have been well-received in the past for poems that deal with environmental and social issues, with a sensitivity and poignancy that appeal to a wide readership.
macaronikid.com
❄️ Family Fun At The First Annual Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival!
"Run, run, as fast as you can. You can't catch me, I'm the gingerbread man." You may not be able to catch the gingerbread, but you CAN catch all the fun at the Glen Burnie Gingerbread Festival December 9-11! Gingerbread Festival Activities. Gingerbread Contest, Kids Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, Holiday Shop,...
chestertownspy.org
December Concert: Chuck and Robert Redd
A holiday jazz concert by noted jazz musicians Chuck and Robert Redd will be held Sunday afternoon December 18th, 3 p.m., at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St., Oxford, MD 21654. “Exquisite!”. Jazz Times. Chuck and Robert enjoy each other’s company and musical talents. They often...
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: Troika at Twenty-Five by Val Cavalheri
Collecting art is… well, an art. While to some, it is an investment, to others, it elicits an emotional response. Whatever the reason, Troika Gallery Fine Art Studio has, for the past 25 years, been providing the Eastern Shore (and beyond) with a broad selection of art along with their many years of expertise.
chestertownspy.org
Christine Dayton Architect Team Awarded 2022 Award by Annapolis Home Magazine
Christine M. Dayton Architect, P.A. has been awarded the Design Excellence Merit Award for Traditional or Transitional Residential Architecture by Annapolis Home Magazine as part of its 2022 Builder and Fine Design Awards for a residence in Church Creek, Maryland. Dayton, an Easton-based architect, has earned a reputation for artful design, thoughtful attention to detail, and a highly collaborative working style.
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
chestertownspy.org
Classical String Trio Performs for Garnet Students
Three members of a classical string quartet held a concert for students at H.H. Garnet Elementary School recently, opening new musical worlds through compositions based on “Gulliver’s Travels.”. On Monday, Nov. 28, Kumiko Sakamoto, Lauren Spaulding and Christopher Whitley of the Thalea String Quartet performed for fourth and...
Wbaltv.com
Back in the Kitchen with Blair: Honeygrow opens its third Baltimore location
BEL AIR, Md. — Welcome to WBAL-TV's newest web series called "Back in the Kitchen with Blair." In the inaugural episode, I attended the grand opening of the new Honeygrow restaurant in Bel Air. People familiar with the previous series "Back to Cooking Basics with Blair" know I was...
severnaparkvoice.com
Longtime Severna Park Educator And Drama Advisor Retires
For the newly retired Angie Germanos — a teacher for 42 years — her impact on students throughout her numerous roles is immeasurable. Germanos got her start at Chesapeake High School, teaching French and Russian for 17 years. She next served for two years as an itinerant world language connections teacher at nine North County elementary schools that fed into North County High School in Anne Arundel County.
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
Welcome To The Neighborhood: Aldi Opens Fourth Location In Harford County
After a lengthy wait, Aldi has officially opened its fourth location in Harford County as the retail giant continues to expand its offerings in the region. The Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon welcomed the supermarket to the neighborhood with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Emmorton Road near Route 24 on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Cape Gazette
Winter Wonderfest lowers prices to boost community support
Winter Wonderfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Festival of Cheer, announced a permanent ticket price reduction for its 2022 Light Spectacular that continues nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 31, at Hudson Fields in Milton. Pricing is $15 per vehicle Monday to Wednesday, through Dec. 21, and...
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
WBOC
Discussion of Possible New Developments In Trappe
TRAPPE, Md. - Restaurants and carry-out establishments could soon pop up along Route 50 in the town of Trappe. On Route 50, in what is known as the Trappe C-2 zone, restaurants and carry-out dining are not allowed. And on Wednesday night, town leaders discussed changing this. The C-2 zone...
baltimorefishbowl.com
From proposal to reality: Roland Park Community Foundation unveils new video that outlines sweeping vision and next steps for the creation of Hillside Park
Nearly one year after the Roland Park Community Foundation was selected to buy land from the Baltimore Country Club to create a new civic amenity called Hillside Park, its members are focusing on what they need to do to make it a reality. Members of the foundation this month released...
