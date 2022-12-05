ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Downtown Tyler’s Holiday Open House

TYLER — The City of Tyler is inviting you to visit Downtown on Thursday, Dec. 8, for the annual Holiday Open House. Local businesses will be expanding their hours of operation and hosting different activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Main Street Program will have a scavenger hunt that will allow families to explore the various Downtown businesses while in search of a unique Nutcracker hidden in each of the 15 locations. During the Holiday Open House, there will be a shuttle (sponsored by Bricks Bar and Grill) running from 6 to 8 p.m. The route includes eight different stops for participants to use to make their trip around the Downtown area. Scavenger Hunt forms can be found at each participating location. Click here for more information.
TYLER, TX
Emergency warning siren update

LONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County deputy

TYLER – A Grand Prairie man has been indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter in a July crash that led to the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Nyabuto’s bond was reduced in October from $750,000 to $500,000. In his request for a bond reduction, his attorney wrote that the night of the crash, Bustos and his fellow deputy “continued their detention of the vehicle they previously stopped for an unreasonably long time due to the fact they were in a moving lane of traffic causing an immediate danger to themselves, the two individuals they had recently detained and anyone else traveling in the northbound lanes of traffic.”
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault

UPSHUR COUNTY – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation, our news partner KETK reports. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a press release, Buchanan had been convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two people with a gun. Later that same year, officials said he threatened to kill three other people.. Other offenses involving violence against women were also proven to have been committed by Buchanan, according to the DA’s office. While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was found on a Longview ISD campus with a firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2018 and 2019, officials said evidence showed that Buchanan had burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled and assaulted another woman. For those convictions, he was sentenced to prison and then released on parole. Buchanan was still on parole when he committed the violent assault against his girlfriend in Upshur County. In total, nine prior convictions were proven, with seven of them being felony sentences.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

