targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
ECHELON-1 Trial of Brentuximab Vedotin Improves OS in Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, David J. Straus, MD, discussed the newest data of the ECHELON-1 trial which he presented at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. The combination of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine improves overall survival and should be used as...
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
Dostarlimab Extends PFS and Elicits Better Responses vs Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
Frontline treatment with dostarlimab and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression and led to better objective response rates and progression-free survival vs pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer. Dostarlimab (Jemperli) plus chemotherapy achieved a positive confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and median progression-free survival...
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
Adagrasib Shows Efficacy and Tolerability in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial trial of adagrasib in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, MBBS, division head for hematology/oncology and associate director for patient experience and clinical care at Henry Ford Health, discusses the results of the KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) trial of adagrasib (MRTX849) in patients with KRAS-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
OLYMPUS Study Results Show Clinical Benefit of UGN-101 in Low-Grade UTUC
Patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer elicited a clinical benefit at the end of the phase 3 OLYMPUS study when treated with UGN-101. Long-term follow-up data of the phase 3 OLYMPUS trial (NCT02793128) on the mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel UGN-101(Jelmyto) revealed a median durability of response (DOR) of 28.9 months in adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), according to UroGen Pharma Ltd.1.
Elacestrant Outperforms SOC in Terms of PFS in ER+/HER2– mBC
Patients with ER-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer demonstrated improvement in progression-free survival when administered elacestrant vs standard of endocrine therapy. In the phase 2 EMERALD trial (NCT03778931), treatment with elacestrant compared to standard-of-care endocrine therapy achieved improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) improvement, in patients with ER-positive/HER-2 negative metastatic breast cancer who...
Pembrolizumab Shows Long-Term Responses in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
David O’Malley, MD, discusses updated results from the KEYNOTE-158 trial of pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. David O’Malley, MD, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and the director of the division of gynecologic oncology at the OSUCCC–James, discusses updated results from the KEYNOTE-158 trial (NCT02628067) of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.
SOFT Trial Identifies Index Risk Scores as Prognostic Tools for Premenopausal Patients with HR+ BC Receiving Adjuvant ET
According to Ruth O'Regan, MD, BCI is the first genomic assay to demonstrate benefit from ovarian suppression. In an analysis of the SOFT trial (NCT00066690), the Breast Cancer Index (BCI) test accurately identified premenopausal women undergoing adjuvant endocrine therapy for early-stage, hormone receptor (HR)–positive breast cancer who would derive benefit from adding ovarian function suppression (OFS).1.
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Maintains Survival Advantage Over T-DM1 After Years HER2+ mBC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in overall versus TDM-1 as well as a continued PFS benefit, according to Sara A. Hurvitz, MD. In the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 trial (NCT03529110), patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer experienced a significant survival benefit when treated with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki...
SABCS HER2-Low Session is a Must-Watch for Virtual Attendees
Maryam Lustberg, MD, MPH, explains how the HER2 low session during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Maryam Lustberg, MD, MPH, associate professor of Internal Medicine (Medical Oncology), director, Center for Breast Cancer, and chief, Breast Medical Oncology at Yale Schooll of Medicine, explains how the HER2 low session during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
