Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses […] The post Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly before 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Acapesket Road. Live wires were down in the roadway prompting the closure of Acapesket Road south of Irene Ave. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Car strikes utility pole in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fire breaks out at Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans
ORLEANS – A fire was reported at the Christmas Tree Shops in Orleans shortly after 6 AM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in an electrical fixture in the ceiling. Firefighters stretched a line and extinguished the fire. All employees on scene safely evacuated the store. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
49-year-old Plymouth woman killed, another injured, in fiery late night wrong-way highway crash
A Massachusetts woman has been killed after reportedly driving the wrong way on a local highway. According to MassDOT, the fatal crash took place on Route 3 Southbound in Duxbury near Exit 20 just after 9:00 p.m. One of the vehicles caught on fire and the collision left one dead...
Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials said the project involves berm repair […] The post Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
2 hospitalized after pickup truck plunges off Plymouth bridge
PLYMOUTH – Two people were taken to a hospital after their pickup plunged off a bridge into a river in Plymouth. It happened shortly before 9 PM Monday on Warren Avenue at Ryder’s Way. The truck ended up partially submerged in the Eel River, Plymouth Police are investigating the crash. MassDOT inspectors were called to check the bridge.
Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash
NANTUCKET – A Nantucket High School student was killed in when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a truck. The collision happened at the intersection of Milestone Road and New South Road. The crash is under investigation by Nantucket and Mass State Police. Nantucket High School will be closed on Sunday but grief […] The post Nantucket High student killed in motorcycle crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Town of Eastham holds Emergency Management Exercise
EASTHAM – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Town of Eastham held an Emergency Management Exercise at the Eastham Public Library. The event, which was organized by the Eastham Police, Fire, and DPW Departments, consisted of a mock winter storm scenario including snow, winds, flooding and power outages. Eastham staff walked through a simulated response […] The post Town of Eastham holds Emergency Management Exercise appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
New details: Dennis firefighters respond to residential blaze
WEST DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a raging blaze at a residence in West Dennis sometime after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire was reported at 202 Main Street (Route 28). The flames were reported to be through the roof of the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was also responding to the fire. Motorists on Route 28 should expect delays in the area.
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment
South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials said that they will likely need to step up support for towns in light of recently proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Homes near watersheds on Cape Cod would have to upgrade to the best available nitrogen...
Plymouth man charged after allegedly attacking 68-year-old celebrating with family at Faneuil Hall
The alleged attacker that left a man with potential life-long neck injuries after attacking him during a family celebration at Faneuil Hall was held on $2,000 bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Robert Buckley, 43, is facing charges of assault and battery on a person over...
Serious injuries after wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
DUXBURY - Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury Tuesday night. Route 3 southbound was closed after the crash. Traffic was being detoured off Exit 20. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. No other information has been released.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned
Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Chatham Police recognize new promotions
CHATHAM – From Chatham Police On Friday, December 09, 2022, a formal Promotional Recognition Ceremony was held. Chief Mike Anderson honored the following police officers with their recent promotions: 01. Lou Malzone to Deputy Chief of Police, (10/31/2022) 02. Christopher Vardakis to Sergeant, (11/29/2022) 03. Charles Chaprales to Police Officer, (10/24/2022) 04. James Bragdon to […] The post Chatham Police recognize new promotions appeared first on CapeCod.com.
