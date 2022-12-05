ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Why is Wren Baker the right fit for WVU?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country roads led Wren Baker and his family to Morgantown, and West Virginia University’s administration is excited they did. Why is Baker the right fit to lead the Mountaineers?. An athletic director position at a Power Five school isn’t a typical job opening. Applicants won’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU’s Denk Gracia, Dromers Named Academic All-Americans

Fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the Academic All-America Second Team, the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) announced on Wednesday. With the honors, WVU has now placed multiple players on Academic...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Wren Baker lays out vision for WVU sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker was officially introduced as West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Monday at the Milan Puskar Center. WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi introduced the new head of Mountaineer sports alongside university president E. Gordon Gee in a packed room of WVU coaches, donors, families, staff and reporters. In fact, this event was Baker’s first trip to Morgantown as he prepares to begin his tenure on Dec. 19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: Wren Baker arrives in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus. Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hot start gives WVU win over Navy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Baker, Gee address football coaching situation at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics at West Virginia University, will be “in the trenches” evaluating WVU’s football program as he gets his bearings in Morgantown. Baker and WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke and fielded questions for roughly 40 minutes on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers complete action at U.S. Open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Mountaineers’ weekend in Greensboro was highlighted by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers, Midshipmen square off in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the WVU Coliseum to tip off a four-game homestand on Wednesday when the Mountaineers host Navy. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (6-2) are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Sources: JT Daniels intends to enter transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal, according to sources. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Daniel’s intent to transfer. Before his stint at WVU, Daniels previously suited up for USC and Georgia. According to Thamel’s report, Daniels has one year...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WVU Wraps Up Homestand vs. Robert Morris

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brewster earns second Academic All-America honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) on Tuesday. The honor is the second...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

QB Will Crowder enters transfer portal

Crowder becomes second Mountaineer to announce transfer decision Monday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder has entered the transfer portal, according to his announcement on Instagram. “I am extremely grateful for coach Brown and the entire staff at West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Start time set for WVU hoops’ Big 12 opener

The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball team’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the all-time series against Kansas State with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2). Freshman Austin Benigni scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Sean Yoder added 10...
MORGANTOWN, WV

