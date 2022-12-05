Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Why is Wren Baker the right fit for WVU?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country roads led Wren Baker and his family to Morgantown, and West Virginia University’s administration is excited they did. Why is Baker the right fit to lead the Mountaineers?. An athletic director position at a Power Five school isn’t a typical job opening. Applicants won’t...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: How Wren Baker became a “star” among athletic directors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU president E. Gordon Gee has tasked Wren Baker with navigating the “ever-changing landscape” of college sports as the school’s 13th director of athletics. But what makes him equipped to do just that?. Tom McMillen, a former congressman, NBA big man and NCAA...
WTRF
Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
WTRF
WVU’s Denk Gracia, Dromers Named Academic All-Americans
Fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the Academic All-America Second Team, the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) announced on Wednesday. With the honors, WVU has now placed multiple players on Academic...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Wren Baker lays out vision for WVU sports
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker was officially introduced as West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Monday at the Milan Puskar Center. WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi introduced the new head of Mountaineer sports alongside university president E. Gordon Gee in a packed room of WVU coaches, donors, families, staff and reporters. In fact, this event was Baker’s first trip to Morgantown as he prepares to begin his tenure on Dec. 19.
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Wren Baker arrives in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus. Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.
WTRF
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
WTRF
Baker, Gee address football coaching situation at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics at West Virginia University, will be “in the trenches” evaluating WVU’s football program as he gets his bearings in Morgantown. Baker and WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke and fielded questions for roughly 40 minutes on...
WTRF
“You’re getting the right guy”: What Bob Huggins was told about WVU’s new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Wren Baker was introduced to Mountaineer Nation on Monday, one of the first people he shook hands with was Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. “I said hello to him at the press conference, and he came...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
WTRF
Mountaineers complete action at U.S. Open
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Mountaineers’ weekend in Greensboro was highlighted by...
WTRF
Mountaineers, Midshipmen square off in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the WVU Coliseum to tip off a four-game homestand on Wednesday when the Mountaineers host Navy. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (6-2) are...
WTRF
Sources: JT Daniels intends to enter transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal, according to sources. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Daniel’s intent to transfer. Before his stint at WVU, Daniels previously suited up for USC and Georgia. According to Thamel’s report, Daniels has one year...
WTRF
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
WTRF
WVU Wraps Up Homestand vs. Robert Morris
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown. Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WTRF
Brewster earns second Academic All-America honor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) on Tuesday. The honor is the second...
WTRF
Toussaint shouldering the blame for the Xavier loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior guard Joe Toussiant sees himself as the “glue guy” on this year’s Mountaineer men’s basketball team. He’s WVU’s top player off the bench, averaging 10.9 points per game. He’s one of four players averaging double figures. The other three hold a spot in the starting lineup.
WTRF
QB Will Crowder enters transfer portal
Crowder becomes second Mountaineer to announce transfer decision Monday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder has entered the transfer portal, according to his announcement on Instagram. “I am extremely grateful for coach Brown and the entire staff at West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play...
WTRF
Start time set for WVU hoops’ Big 12 opener
The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the WVU men’s basketball team’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the all-time series against Kansas State with...
WTRF
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2). Freshman Austin Benigni scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Sean Yoder added 10...
Comments / 0