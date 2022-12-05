Read full article on original website
Related
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device
Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
labpulse.com
Roche nabs FDA clearance for two Alzheimer's disease CSF assays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to Roche for the marketing of its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays, the firm said on Thursday. The Elecsys AD CSF Abeta42 and pTau181 assays (used as a pTau181/Abeta42 ratio) measure...
ajmc.com
Using Risk Factors to Guide CAR T Approach Before, After Infusion in B-ALL
This paper follows the 10-year remission mark for the first child treated with CD19-targeted CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), adding promise to the notion that the technology can provide long-term durable remissions in patients who are highly refractory to chemotherapy. Researchers of a...
targetedonc.com
ECHELON-1 Trial of Brentuximab Vedotin Improves OS in Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, David J. Straus, MD, discussed the newest data of the ECHELON-1 trial which he presented at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. The combination of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), doxorubicin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine improves overall survival and should be used as...
targetedonc.com
ClonoSeq ctDNA-based MRD Assay Launched for Patients With DLBCL
Adaptive Biotechnologies announced the launch of its clonoSEQ ctDNA-based MRD assay for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The clonoSEQ® assay has been launched as a diagnostic tool for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a press release from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.1.
peerj.com
Efficacy and indications of tonsillectomy in patients with IgA nephropathy: a retrospective study
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
targetedonc.com
Discussing Data on Efficacy and Adverse Events of Mobocertinib for NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Gregory Riely, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the adverse event management and expected efficacy of mobocertinib for patients with non–small cell lung cancer and an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Polso Remote Patient Monitoring Device Approved by FDA
ChroniSense Medical took a step towards its vision of transforming chronic care management with Polso, the company's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, achieving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Initial indications include monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate and respiration rate. "FDA clearance is...
MedicalXpress
Novel immunotherapeutic target against hepatocellular carcinoma
HKUMed researchers at AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology and Department of Surgery, School of Clinical Medicine, and School of Biomedical Sciences have discovered the role of an isoformic programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), namely Δ42PD-1, in suppressing the function of killer T cells, which are essential for killing cancer cells in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients.
AboutLawsuits.com
New Clinical Data Shows Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump is Safe, Despite Concerns Over Patient Deaths: FDA
Although federal health officials have expressed concerns about increased mortality rates associated with the use of Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump Systems, the FDA now indicates the medical device is safe for use in patients meeting certain medical criteria. The Abiomed Impella RP Heart Pump System is used as an...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
Comments / 0