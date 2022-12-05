Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Kayla Kent – a YouTuber heralded for nailing Dimebag Darrell’s playing style – has already learned one of Zakk Wylde’s live Pantera solos
The Kramer-wielding shredder tackled Wylde's take on the Cowboys From Hell solo, which he performed during Pantera's first show in 21 years last week. Exactly one week ago, a newly reformed Pantera – featuring Black Label Society axeman Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante – performed their first show in 21 years.
Guitar World Magazine
Ernie Ball Music Man unveils Mike Herrara 2022 signature StingRay bass – limited to just 10 units
Ernie Ball Music Man have announced a new and (extremely) limited-edition run of MxPx frontman Mike Herrera’s signature StingRay bass. The 2022 signature guitar is finished in flat black with chrome hardware and only 10 units were been offered for general sale, exclusively via the Music Man site. These have already sold out, so it seems fans and collectors will need to watch the used marketplaces from now on.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Borja Catanesi – the viral traveling street guitarist who makes better use of a wireless system than any other player on Earth
From leading 20-people congas down German high streets to venturing into gridlocked roads to serenade drivers, Catanesi has been making tsunami-sized waves throughout Europe thanks to his viral sidewalk shows. We’ve all probably passed a guitar-playing busker before, but if push came to shove, you may find yourself struggling to...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Guitar World Magazine
Krist Novoselic: “The bass got caught in the TV lights – and then boom!”
Despite taking home two awards for New Artist and Alternative Video for Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana’s night at the 1992 MTV Awards was largely one to forget for bassist Krist Novoselic. Having already found himself in the middle of a fracas with Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan,...
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar album of 2022?
We’ve already asked for your thoughts on this year’s best riffs and best solos, but now it’s time for the biggie: what’s the best guitar album to emerge in 2022?. It’s been a banner year for guitar records, with pyrotechnic-rich releases from Polyphia, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, while metal heavyweights Megadeth and Slipknot made their triumphant returns, as did Red Hot Chili Peppers with two new releases featuring John Frusciante (we’d argue Return of the Dream Canteen is the stronger guitar album of the pair, hence its appearance below).
Guitar World Magazine
From six-string chess matches to Christmas shred, Blues Lawyer and beyond: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Manzanera: “When I lived in Venezuela, a British boy showed me how to play R&B like Chuck Berry and that was it. I was converted to rock ’n’ roll”
The longtime Roxy Music guitarist talks obscure gear, early gigs and embarrassing onstage moments. By Phil Manzanera’s reckoning, he has played on 80 albums over five decades, most notably as guitarist in the English rock institution Roxy Music, playing alongside Brian Eno, and pioneering a style that took elements of glam rock and augmented them with synth-pop, punk and an adventurist spirit.
Guitar World Magazine
Dunable launches the Minotaur, an all-new guitar model built for “maximum ergonomic comfort”
Boasting a double-cut body shape with horns like its namesake mythical beast, the Minotaur comes in a host of different configurations, with Grover hardware as standard. Southern California’s Dunable Guitars has unveiled its latest electric guitar model, the Minotaur. With DNA rooted in the company’s Moonflower model – which...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Steve Vai channel his biker-rock side on newly-released track, Busted
Featuring the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto on vocals, the song – recorded in 1991 – appears on the forthcoming Vai/Gash album. Last month, Steve Vai announced the release of Vai/Gash, an album he recorded in 1991 with his friend, the late Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto.
Guitar World Magazine
Stevie Ray Vaughan producer Richard Mullen: “When he played Voodoo Child live, he brought a life force to the song that no-one else could possibly do”
The late Richard Mullen was there as SRV became one of the greatest blues guitarists the world has ever seen. In this classic interview from 2003, he offers his perspective on a one-off talent. “If you go close enough to Stevie while he was doing his thing, it was almost...
Guitar World Magazine
Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge returns to Fender as he unveils new single-pickup Starcaster design
After two decades with Gibson, Tom DeLonge looks to be returning to Fender as he unveils a radical new Starcaster electric guitar from the California guitar giant. In a new post on Instagram, DeLonge shared a picture of a sticker-plastered single-pickup Starcaster semi-hollow design, heralding it as “blink-182 guitar 2.0” and a work in progress.
Guitar World Magazine
Crazy Tube Circuits seeks to channel Klon Centaur and Dumble tones with its two-sided Unobtanium overdrive
The Unobtanium promises to obtain the sounds of some of the rarest and most expensive pieces of gear in history. A Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and Dumble guitar amp are two pieces of gear that just about every electric guitar player would love to get their hands on, but for 99 percent of guitarists there are two pretty big obstacles in the way: they’re both incredibly expensive and very hard to come across.
Comments / 0