The Unobtanium promises to obtain the sounds of some of the rarest and most expensive pieces of gear in history. A Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and Dumble guitar amp are two pieces of gear that just about every electric guitar player would love to get their hands on, but for 99 percent of guitarists there are two pretty big obstacles in the way: they’re both incredibly expensive and very hard to come across.

2 DAYS AGO