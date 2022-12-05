Read full article on original website
Turkey Resident’s Interest in Dogecoin Heightens – Report
While it is assumed that users’ interest rates in digital assets should reduce owing to the current market condition, the craze for cryptocurrencies in several jurisdictions has increased. Per a report published by self-acclaimed authoritative crypto education platform CryptoManiaks, the Netherlands and Turkey are top on this list, with...
FalconX Says Finances Still Solid Despite Exposure to Bankrupt FTX
FalconX, a crypto brokerage, and digital assets trading firm has disclosed its assets to its investors and stakeholders. The brokerage firm stated via a news update that its finances are still strong while admitting that the current dwindling crypto market and the fallout of bankrupt FTX have created uncertainty in the blockchain industry which has invariably created panic among investors and stakeholders.
Fintech Giant Paypal Expands Crypto Services Into Luxembourg
Financial payment giant, Paypal has announced the expansion of its crypto service into Luxembourg, one of the world’s leading financial centers as it plans entry into the European market. According to a press release by Paypal, the services will be launched in the coming days. Also, Paypal is working...
CEO of ICE Considers Majority of Crypto as Security
According to Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, most cryptocurrencies should be regulated like securities. Reuters reported that Sprecher thinks the decline of FTX proves that cryptocurrencies are securities like stocks, bonds, shares, and ETFs. The ICE executive stated that this could result in more transparency. He said: “What...
Coinbase Performs Fee-Free Swap of USDT to USDC
Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and publicly traded company now allow its users to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC stablecoins with no fee attached. Specifically, Coinbase users can now perform fee-free swaps of their Tether (USDT) to USD Coin (USDC) which the company co-founded. Consequently, this has led to a verbal battle between Tether and many media outlets.
El Salvador Will Become Rich: Billionaire Tim Draper
VC Tim Draper claims Bitcoin (BTC) will make El Salvador one of the world’s richest countries. The owner of 29,000+ BTC says that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s choice to invest in Bitcoin and allow it as a legal currency in the country will pay off in the long run in a recent interview with prominent crypto bull Anthony Pompliano.
Crypto.com Exchange’s Proof of Reserve Shows 106% of USDT
Owing to a general demand for the verification of assets since the implosion of the FTX Derivative Exchange, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has released the result of its proof of reserve study to the public. With the help of the result, users can ascertain that their assets are fully backed (1:1). Markedly, the verification was done by leading auditing firm Mazars Group.
Bybit Will Now Require Individual KYC For All NFT Purchases
Beginning on December 15, the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit will implement new Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification requirements for all of its products. According to a recent post in the help center of the exchange, the use of Bybit’s one-click buys, deposits of fiat currency, and peer-to-peer trading will require individual KYC. This KYC procedure will require the user’s passport, identity card, residence permit, and driver’s license.
Ethereum price analysis for 9 December 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 9 December 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Ethereum price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. Buyers are relatively stronger. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Picus Capital Launch Web3.0 and Crypto Investment Arm
German venture capital firm Picus Capital has opened a new line of business targeted at Web3.0 and crypto investments. This new investment unit dubbed Picus.xyz will be targeted towards early-stage financing like pressed to Series A startups. For all of these entities, Picus.xyz will provide equity investments and tokens. This will keep the investment arm in line with Picus core practises.
Bitcoin Reserves Of Binance Are 101% Backed: Auditor Mazars
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, confirmed that every Bitcoin that is in circulation on the platform has now been accounted for. Due to the audit, every user of the exchange can verify the security of their Bitcoin balance by examining public blockchain information. On November 22nd, Binance’s...
Parliament of Kazakhstan To Implement Bitcoin Mining Legislation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with new legislation to control cryptocurrency miners in the country. The federal parliament of Kazakhstan, known as the Majalis, has passed the “On the Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” law through its second reading and given it its approval. The law will...
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
GameStop to Step Back From Crypto Amid Plunging Revenue
American video game retailer GameStop has announced that it is redirecting its focus from crypto-related businesses. The company came to this decision after it recorded a net loss of almost $95 million in Q3. In addition, GameStop laid off most members of its digital asset team. According to a Q3...
Binance Teams Up With Masterclass For Crypto Education
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, partnered with Master Class to provide a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain on December 8. The class is a joint effort by Binance and Coinbase to establish a better ecosystem and avoid new users from losing money. The 3-hour-and-40-minute master class, “Crypto and...
Cayman Island Exchange Rtcoin is Unlicensed in Germany: BaFin
Based on an investigation carried out by the German financial watchdog Federal Financial Supervisory Authority better known by its abbreviation BaFin, Rtcoin a Cayman Island-based cryptocurrency exchange is not licensed in the region. Therefore, it has been clearly stated that the exchange has no authority to conduct any banking operations or offer any of its services to German residents.
Firms to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure to SEC
Companies that have any kind of exposure to crypto assets, including doing business with crypto-related companies, are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make such information public. In addition, businesses must detail how client crypto assets were protected and how company closures impacted their operations, as per...
Amber Group Is Operating As Usual, Denies Rumors Of Insolvency
Potentially, the fallout from the FTX catastrophe is still making its way through the financial system. Amber Group, a cryptocurrency trading and asset management organization, has been accused of being close to insolvency, according to Lookonchain, an on-chain expert. Amber boasts on its website that it has over $5B “on...
News Outlets Files Suit to Disclose Creditors of FTX Platform
The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times have petitioned to reveal the names of creditors of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to the lawsuit, the news media serves as the public’s eyes and ears, informing them of current events. As a result, concealing judicial records will impede this critical social function.
FTX Founder Wanted To Strike Deal With Taylor Swift
According to reports, defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX was close to finalizing a $100 million endorsement agreement with Taylor Swift before it went bankrupt. High-profile endorsement partnerships with celebrities and athletes made FTX famous before the company’s demise. It was speculated that the failed deal would have featured a possible...
