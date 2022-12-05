ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Best Local Shopping in Southwest Oklahoma

We're 16 days away from Christmas, y'all! As Jeri Christmas, my heart is filled with so much holiday joy. But I still have some people I need to get gifts for, and the time has run out on any chance of gifts being delivered in time for Christmas. So we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer

You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
BRISTOW, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Best Steakhouses – As Voted By You

Let me just start out with this... I'm an idiot. When I put together a "best steakhouses" list last month, I totally forgot to include the actual list of steakhouses. To right this wrong, we used our Facebook page to ask you where the best steaks were in Oklahoma... The results are below.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

10 Oklahoma Hallmark Holiday Hometowns

Looking for someplace special to spend the holidays? The Sooner State has you covered with some of the best towns and cities to get into the Christmas spirit. If you've ever wanted to visit a place that feels like it came out of a Hallmark movie you're in luck! Check out these ten Oklahoma Hallmark holiday hometowns.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

National Chain Restaurants That Were Founded In Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been a surprising food and flavor originator for over half a century, and I'll admit, I had no idea how many national chains grew out of the Sooner State. Obviously, Sonic is known across the whole country as a drink stop and the occasional dollar hotdog/corndog place, but even more home-grown eateries have climbed the ladder of success into full-blown franchise heaven.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Could Southern Oklahoma Counties Swap States and Join Texas?

Every few years there's a surge of rebellion in every state in the nation... Probably. You probably heard the sentiment living anywhere in Oklahoma. It usually goes something like this... Oklahoma does something stupid or controversial at the state level, people get upset and start talking about how better Texas is that particular week.
TEXAS STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day

A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
CONCORD, NC
107.3 PopCrush

Ever Heard of the Deadly Phone Number of Doom?

There is a phone number so coincidentally misfortunate i.e. deadly, that the phone company decided not to issue it as an option for any new potential customers. Anyone who has had this phone number and was otherwise perfectly healthy was either shot to death or diagnosed with some sort of disease and died shortly thereafter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Ring the Bells for The Salvation Army This Holiday Season

As Jeri Christmas, I love taking part in any and all holiday traditions, especially ringing the bells for The Salvation Army. A big part of the holidays is giving! And with The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, you not only have the option to make a monetary donation, but also the opportunity to donate your time.
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
HAWAII STATE
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy