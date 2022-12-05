Canada’s biggest pension fund, CPP Investment (CPPI) has pulled the plug on its research efforts on cryptocurrency and blockchain-related businesses as an investment option. According to reports by Reuters citing familiar sources, the reason for this action is still unclear. Also, the pension fund said it’s yet to make any direct investment in crypto. CPPI began its research into cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related businesses in 2021 through its dedicated arm Alpha Generation Lab which studies emerging investment trends.

1 DAY AGO