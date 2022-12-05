Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Incoming CEO of Kraken Slams FTX Founder In An Interview
Future Kraken CEO Dave Ripley claims to have evidence that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX defrauded its customers. Ripley called SBF, the former CEO of the defunct FTX platform, a “fraudster” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. He also thinks it would take time for the regulator and the government to determine the reasons for the calamity and take proper actions.
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador Will Become Rich: Billionaire Tim Draper
VC Tim Draper claims Bitcoin (BTC) will make El Salvador one of the world’s richest countries. The owner of 29,000+ BTC says that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s choice to invest in Bitcoin and allow it as a legal currency in the country will pay off in the long run in a recent interview with prominent crypto bull Anthony Pompliano.
thecoinrise.com
Fintech Giant Paypal Expands Crypto Services Into Luxembourg
Financial payment giant, Paypal has announced the expansion of its crypto service into Luxembourg, one of the world’s leading financial centers as it plans entry into the European market. According to a press release by Paypal, the services will be launched in the coming days. Also, Paypal is working...
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
thecoinrise.com
Canada’s CPPI Halts Its Research Plans in Crypto as Investment Option
Canada’s biggest pension fund, CPP Investment (CPPI) has pulled the plug on its research efforts on cryptocurrency and blockchain-related businesses as an investment option. According to reports by Reuters citing familiar sources, the reason for this action is still unclear. Also, the pension fund said it’s yet to make any direct investment in crypto. CPPI began its research into cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related businesses in 2021 through its dedicated arm Alpha Generation Lab which studies emerging investment trends.
thecoinrise.com
CEO of ICE Considers Majority of Crypto as Security
According to Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, most cryptocurrencies should be regulated like securities. Reuters reported that Sprecher thinks the decline of FTX proves that cryptocurrencies are securities like stocks, bonds, shares, and ETFs. The ICE executive stated that this could result in more transparency. He said: “What...
thecoinrise.com
Gate.io Launch $100M Industry Liquidity Support Amidst FTX Fall
Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of an industry liquidity support fund with an initial worth of $100 million. The Asian centralized exchange is making this move as a contribution towards mitigating the effect of the current bearish market which has been made worse by the implosion of the FTX Exchange.
thecoinrise.com
Subpoenas On 3AC Founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies Approved By Bankruptcy Judge
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was a crypto hedge fund based in Singapore that went bankrupt earlier this year. The judge in charge of the federal bankruptcy case has authorized subpoenas to be issued to the fund’s founders. In response to the subpoenas, 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies...
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Resident’s Interest in Dogecoin Heightens – Report
While it is assumed that users’ interest rates in digital assets should reduce owing to the current market condition, the craze for cryptocurrencies in several jurisdictions has increased. Per a report published by self-acclaimed authoritative crypto education platform CryptoManiaks, the Netherlands and Turkey are top on this list, with...
thecoinrise.com
Blockstream Seeks Fresh Fund to Remain Afloat
Global Bitcoin (BTC) leader Blockstream is on the lookout for fresh capital at a valuation lower than that of its most recent funding round. It is suspected that the implosion and contagion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange could have contributed to this devaluation. Especially, as this is a challenging time for digital asset firms as well as venture capital firms.
thecoinrise.com
San Francisco Fintech Firm Plaid Layoff 20% of its Staff
California-based fintech giant Plaid announced plans to lay off 260 members of its team which is approximately 20% of the entire company. According to a message sent to the employees from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zach Perret, those who have been impacted by the decision will receive a mail to that effect.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Set To Acquire Indonesian Crypto Firm: Report
The large cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly in discussion to purchase the Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Tokocrypto. Following the completion of the transaction, Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai would leave his position, the sources said. They also noted that after the takeover, layoffs are expected to occur at Tokocrypto. In a...
thecoinrise.com
Parliament of Kazakhstan To Implement Bitcoin Mining Legislation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with new legislation to control cryptocurrency miners in the country. The federal parliament of Kazakhstan, known as the Majalis, has passed the “On the Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” law through its second reading and given it its approval. The law will...
thecoinrise.com
ECB Exec Calls For Ban of Energy-Intensive Crypto Assets
According to Fabio Panetta, an European Central Bank (ECB) board member, any crypto asset that is energy-intensive and impacts negatively on the environment should be banned. Panetta made this suggestion at the Insight Summit held at the London Business School as a way of addressing potential risks. In the written remark, Panetta mentioned his earlier criticism of the crypto industry.
thecoinrise.com
Koinly Announce 14% Layoff Citing Bearish Market
London-based early-stage digital assets firm Koinly has decided to reduce its headcount by up to 14%. Based on the figure recorded on the LinkedIn page of the crypto tax startup, Koinly has 93 listed employees. According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koinly Robin Singh, the decision was made based on the current crypto winter which has been made more unbearable by the implosion of the FTX Derivatives Exchange.
thecoinrise.com
Blockdata firm Releases Report Highlighting Opposition to CBDCs
It is no news that millions of nations around the world are exploring the creation of their own digital currency, mostly with the aim of innovating and easing the burden off their payment ecosystem. Most monetary authorities also intend to develop their Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with the intention of making both fiat and digital money co-exist.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Predicts More Than 50% Revenue Decline in 2022
Brian Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase believes that his firm’s revenue will plunge below 50% of its 2021 value as the bearish market persists. Armstrong condemned the current state of the crypto industry which has caused prices to decline and the collapse of the...
thecoinrise.com
Nigeria Wants More Usage of Its CBDC Via New Policy
Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) was among the initiators to be issued by an African country. The central bank of Nigeria has lately established a new policy that will hopefully encourage more people to use the electronic currency, the e-naira. As a result of the CBN’s latest policy,...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Teams Up With Masterclass For Crypto Education
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, partnered with Master Class to provide a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain on December 8. The class is a joint effort by Binance and Coinbase to establish a better ecosystem and avoid new users from losing money. The 3-hour-and-40-minute master class, “Crypto and...
thecoinrise.com
Polygon Joins LGND Web3 Music Platform: Details
Polygon, a blockchain technology platform, is putting more effort into building strategic relationships despite the crypto currency market experiencing a significant dip this year. Polygon collaborated with Warner Music and the LGND Web 3 music platform on Tuesday, December 9 to create a new digital collectibles marketplace. Polygon has developed...
Comments / 0