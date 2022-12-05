Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
NFL insiders predict Broncos GM George Paton's future in Denver
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is more than likely going to be one-and-done in Denver, but there may be additional casualties following the Broncos’ underwhelming 2022 season. Sources told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that “front-office changes are more probable than not” in Denver, with the writer specifically pointing to general manager George Paton.
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Early Look at the Waiver Wire in Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are here and fantasy football managers looking to get a jumpstart on their waiver wire research need to start with this list.
Deshaun Watson might have to face Bengals without WR Amari Cooper, who’s questionable with a hip injury suffered Thursday
BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn’t have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle with a toe injury.
Pep Hamilton gives update on Texans' newly-acquired offensive talent
The Houston Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers in late November, and hopes were high that they would be able to make a difference in the team’s offense with some time to adjust to Pep Hamilton’s system. After weeks spent on the Texans’ inactive list on Sundays, reporters were ready for answers from Hamilton on Thursday regarding their status and whether they might see the field before the season ends.
Iowa State cruises past mistake-prone McNeese State
Aljaz Kunc scored a game-high 21 points Sunday and No. 20 Iowa State forced 30 turnovers in a 77-40 non-conference
Eagles' Nick Sirianni has great case for NFL Coach of the Year
Head coach Nick Sirianni has guided the Eagles to an 11-1 record, the best in the NFC. Las Vegas has noticed. Per Oddschecker, he is the favorite to earn NFL Coach of the Year. Sirianni has a great case to win the award. In his second season as Eagles head...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
