Indianapolis, IN

Pro Football Rumors

NFL insiders predict Broncos GM George Paton's future in Denver

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is more than likely going to be one-and-done in Denver, but there may be additional casualties following the Broncos' underwhelming 2022 season. Sources told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that "front-office changes are more probable than not" in Denver, with the writer specifically pointing to general manager George Paton.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson might have to face Bengals without WR Amari Cooper, who's questionable with a hip injury suffered Thursday

BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn't have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns' 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle with a toe injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pep Hamilton gives update on Texans' newly-acquired offensive talent

The Houston Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers in late November, and hopes were high that they would be able to make a difference in the team's offense with some time to adjust to Pep Hamilton's system. After weeks spent on the Texans' inactive list on Sundays, reporters were ready for answers from Hamilton on Thursday regarding their status and whether they might see the field before the season ends.
HOUSTON, TX

