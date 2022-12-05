Read full article on original website
El Salvador Will Become Rich: Billionaire Tim Draper
VC Tim Draper claims Bitcoin (BTC) will make El Salvador one of the world’s richest countries. The owner of 29,000+ BTC says that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s choice to invest in Bitcoin and allow it as a legal currency in the country will pay off in the long run in a recent interview with prominent crypto bull Anthony Pompliano.
CEO of ICE Considers Majority of Crypto as Security
According to Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, most cryptocurrencies should be regulated like securities. Reuters reported that Sprecher thinks the decline of FTX proves that cryptocurrencies are securities like stocks, bonds, shares, and ETFs. The ICE executive stated that this could result in more transparency. He said: “What...
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
EU Crypto Bullish MEP Arrested Over Corruption Charges
Crypto enthusiast and a Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili have been detained over corruption allegations relating to World Cup hosts, Qatar. The announcement was made via AFP news. According to the report, Kaili was arrested in Brussels alongside four other people after anti-corruption investigators conducted 16 searches in connection with money payments made by Qatar to influence the decisions of European Parliament members.
Turkey Resident’s Interest in Dogecoin Heightens – Report
While it is assumed that users’ interest rates in digital assets should reduce owing to the current market condition, the craze for cryptocurrencies in several jurisdictions has increased. Per a report published by self-acclaimed authoritative crypto education platform CryptoManiaks, the Netherlands and Turkey are top on this list, with...
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
News Outlets Files Suit to Disclose Creditors of FTX Platform
The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times have petitioned to reveal the names of creditors of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to the lawsuit, the news media serves as the public’s eyes and ears, informing them of current events. As a result, concealing judicial records will impede this critical social function.
FTX Founder SBF To Testify Next Week: All You Should Know
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former CEO, has indicated he is “willing” to appear before the appropriate US authorities on December 13 to testify. He promised to explain more about what went wrong at his exchange and where he went wrong as a leader. In addition, he will discuss the primary causes of the accident and what he may have done differently to avert it.
Coinbase Performs Fee-Free Swap of USDT to USDC
Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and publicly traded company now allow its users to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC stablecoins with no fee attached. Specifically, Coinbase users can now perform fee-free swaps of their Tether (USDT) to USD Coin (USDC) which the company co-founded. Consequently, this has led to a verbal battle between Tether and many media outlets.
US Prosecutors Investigates Sam Bankman-Fried for Fraud
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into the circumstances that caused Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, to have liquidity problems at his company and ultimately file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to reports from Bloomberg, U.S. prosecutors are examining whether Sam Bankman-Fried illegally transferred...
