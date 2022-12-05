ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations

Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst

Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar Rapids

Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant explosion. KCRG-TV9's reporters provide live team coverage of the latest on an explosion and fire in Marengo that injured at least 10 people.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids

Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Karaoke nights take over Iowa City bars and restaurants

A group of University of Iowa students firmly planted the roots of Public Space One in 2002 when they rehearsed and performed an original play in a donated space above the Deadwood Tavern. Since then, PS1 has stood as one of Iowa City’s artistic pillars for two decades. PS1...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa

Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol

If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
