ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

The Walk and Talk: Elle Olivia CEO on Teaching Girls to Dream Big

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ym8aJ_0jY3qMK600

Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of the Black-owned brand Elle Olivia that looks to help young girls to express themselves, joined Hena Doba for a walk and talk with Cheddar News about the apparel retailer's Times Square billboard debut.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert

"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
intheknow.com

Dad teaches daughter classic jacket-flip hack for putting on a coat

This dad shared an awesome parenting hack for teaching little ones to put on a jacket by themselves, which brought back fond memories for viewers familiar with “the kindergarten flip.”. Putting on a winter jacket can be challenging for little ones. Fortunately, a TikToker and parent who goes by...
Gillian Sisley

New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home

Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
New York Post

Hooters star Leah Fennelly’s ‘tight’ hack | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace

Asia Grace is a self-professed “admirer of the boobies.” That’s why she’s going to bat for the Hooters waitress taking over TikTok. In the past, server Leah Fennelly has shared her big tips with social media – up to $400 in a single night – and now she’s giving back. Grab a pair of scissors and see how Fennelly makes small snips in the top of her pantyhose waist to make the tights more breathable after a long shift. The “chef’s kiss” tip has resonated with Hooters waitresses around the country, as well as other women who don’t sling wings for a living. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1RPRblblA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Cheddar News

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Neymar Expected to Play for Brazil

"By Jenna FryerBRAZIL-SOUTH KOREAWelcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup.Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.Brazil easily moved into the next round without Neymar. No longer bothered by his ankle, Neymar was expected to start — and not come off the bench as a precautionary measure — if he plays against South Korea.“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Brazil coach...
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Cheddar News

2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance

"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
Cheddar News

WNBA Star Griner Freed in Swap for Russian Arms Dealer Bout

"By Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee, and Zeke MillerRussia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden but carried a heavy price.“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home," Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner's wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.The deal, the second...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy