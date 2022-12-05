Read full article on original website
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
Best Local Shopping in Southwest Oklahoma
We're 16 days away from Christmas, y'all! As Jeri Christmas, my heart is filled with so much holiday joy. But I still have some people I need to get gifts for, and the time has run out on any chance of gifts being delivered in time for Christmas. So we...
Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer
You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
Oklahoma’s Best Steakhouses – As Voted By You
Let me just start out with this... I'm an idiot. When I put together a "best steakhouses" list last month, I totally forgot to include the actual list of steakhouses. To right this wrong, we used our Facebook page to ask you where the best steaks were in Oklahoma... The results are below.
10 Oklahoma Hallmark Holiday Hometowns
Looking for someplace special to spend the holidays? The Sooner State has you covered with some of the best towns and cities to get into the Christmas spirit. If you've ever wanted to visit a place that feels like it came out of a Hallmark movie you're in luck! Check out these ten Oklahoma Hallmark holiday hometowns.
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
National Chain Restaurants That Were Founded In Oklahoma
Oklahoma has been a surprising food and flavor originator for over half a century, and I'll admit, I had no idea how many national chains grew out of the Sooner State. Obviously, Sonic is known across the whole country as a drink stop and the occasional dollar hotdog/corndog place, but even more home-grown eateries have climbed the ladder of success into full-blown franchise heaven.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed it's notice that it will begin evaluating the next steps to correct a court decision that has placed everything on hold.
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Do You Work When Sick, or Give Yourself a Sick Day or Two?
As the cold rain sprinkles down across Southwest Oklahoma, it's hard to ignore the number of sneezes and snorting going on throughout the building. It's that point in the year when everyone either has no more vacation/sick leave to take, or they don't want to ruin their upcoming holiday by burning the days left they've saved all year being miserable at home.
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
