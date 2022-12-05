ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Best Local Shopping in Southwest Oklahoma

We're 16 days away from Christmas, y'all! As Jeri Christmas, my heart is filled with so much holiday joy. But I still have some people I need to get gifts for, and the time has run out on any chance of gifts being delivered in time for Christmas. So we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer

You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
BRISTOW, OK
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State

First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma’s Best Steakhouses – As Voted By You

Let me just start out with this... I'm an idiot. When I put together a "best steakhouses" list last month, I totally forgot to include the actual list of steakhouses. To right this wrong, we used our Facebook page to ask you where the best steaks were in Oklahoma... The results are below.
OKLAHOMA STATE
10 Oklahoma Hallmark Holiday Hometowns

Looking for someplace special to spend the holidays? The Sooner State has you covered with some of the best towns and cities to get into the Christmas spirit. If you've ever wanted to visit a place that feels like it came out of a Hallmark movie you're in luck! Check out these ten Oklahoma Hallmark holiday hometowns.
OKLAHOMA STATE
National Chain Restaurants That Were Founded In Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been a surprising food and flavor originator for over half a century, and I'll admit, I had no idea how many national chains grew out of the Sooner State. Obviously, Sonic is known across the whole country as a drink stop and the occasional dollar hotdog/corndog place, but even more home-grown eateries have climbed the ladder of success into full-blown franchise heaven.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
Do You Work When Sick, or Give Yourself a Sick Day or Two?

As the cold rain sprinkles down across Southwest Oklahoma, it's hard to ignore the number of sneezes and snorting going on throughout the building. It's that point in the year when everyone either has no more vacation/sick leave to take, or they don't want to ruin their upcoming holiday by burning the days left they've saved all year being miserable at home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
