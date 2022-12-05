ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

David Hein
4d ago

doesn't make sense to me to bring in a coach with a mediocre record to a team that is going to big 12. it would have made way more sense to hire from within, at least the veteran players would know what to expect 🤔

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
CINCINNATI, OH
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC Sports

Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena

Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lou Holtz wanted Jeff Brohm to play quarterback at Notre Dame when playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the sexiest position in college football. Brohm had the arm, throwing for 20 touchdown passes while leading Trinity High School to the 1988 KHSAA 4A title. He had the legs, running for another 589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
prepbaseballreport.com

Louisville Proves To Be Right Fit For Howard

Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 23 / POS: 10. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
moversmakers.org

Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell

The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

