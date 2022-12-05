Read full article on original website
David Hein
4d ago
doesn't make sense to me to bring in a coach with a mediocre record to a team that is going to big 12. it would have made way more sense to hire from within, at least the veteran players would know what to expect 🤔
Bearcat Bounce 12-7
The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football
Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors, updates
The transfer portal officially opened this week and there were reportedly 1,000 players to enter within 24 hours. Check out the Bearcats most recent transfer portal rumors and updates!. After head coach Scott Satterfield came to Cincinnati on Monday morning, former Louisville offensive guard Luke Kandra entered the transfer portal...
Louisville hires Jeff Brohm as head coach with 6-year deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has hired Jeff Brohm as the new head coach. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s executive board approved a six-year contract that will pay the former Purdue coach a base salary of $5 million next season with annual increases of $100,000, plus incentives. Brohm,...
Womens basketball squares off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena
Wildcats square off against Cardinals inside Rupp Arena. After a convincing 82-56 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday, which saw a great defensive game from the Cats, and a date in Minneapolis against Minnesota on Wednesday, Kentucky womens basketball is set to face Louisville on Sunday, Dec. 11, inside Rupp Arena.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
BOZICH | Jeff Brohm has always been 'All In' on Louisville football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lou Holtz wanted Jeff Brohm to play quarterback at Notre Dame when playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the sexiest position in college football. Brohm had the arm, throwing for 20 touchdown passes while leading Trinity High School to the 1988 KHSAA 4A title. He had the legs, running for another 589 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
Cincinnati Football: Multiple players announce decision to enter transfer portal
In the aftermath of head coach Scott Satterfield’s hiring, several players announced they will enter the transfer portal including All-AAC center Jake Renfro, cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard and others. Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback JQ Hardaway and wide receiver Jojo Bermudez announced their decision after their freshman season, while Renfro and...
CRAWFORD | Louisville women meet slow start with work, not worry, in 105-32 win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is not the story of a basketball game. The Louisville women’s basketball team, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016 earlier this week, responded with a vengeance in a 105-32 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
Report: 2023 4-Star TE Louisville Commit Jamari Johnson To Visit Pitt This Weekend
Pitt is looking to taking advantage of some recent head coaching shuffling in the ACC. Many were caught off guard with the news this week that Scott Satterfield was leaving Louisville to become the head coach at Cincinnati. That surprise announcement has led to some Louisville recruits looking around at...
Football World Reacts To Head Coach's Goodbye Text Message
Jeff Brohm is leaving Purdue behind to go back to Louisville. The move was announced on Wednesday. Brohm was Louisville's quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006. He was then promoted to assistant head coach in 2007 before leaving the program in 2009. A few hours after this move was announced,...
Louisville rebounds with a blowout win over SIUE
Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, the University of Louisville took a lot of frustration out on SIUE on Tuesday night. The Cardinals scored a record 62 points in the first half, outscored the Cougars 29-3 in the second quarter, and romped to a 105-32 victory before 7,311 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
Louisville Proves To Be Right Fit For Howard
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 23 / POS: 10. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position:...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell
The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
