FTX Founder SBF To Testify Next Week: All You Should Know
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former CEO, has indicated he is “willing” to appear before the appropriate US authorities on December 13 to testify. He promised to explain more about what went wrong at his exchange and where he went wrong as a leader. In addition, he will discuss the primary causes of the accident and what he may have done differently to avert it.
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
Incoming CEO of Kraken Slams FTX Founder In An Interview
Future Kraken CEO Dave Ripley claims to have evidence that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX defrauded its customers. Ripley called SBF, the former CEO of the defunct FTX platform, a “fraudster” in a recent interview with Bloomberg. He also thinks it would take time for the regulator and the government to determine the reasons for the calamity and take proper actions.
