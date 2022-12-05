Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
FalconX Says Finances Still Solid Despite Exposure to Bankrupt FTX
FalconX, a crypto brokerage, and digital assets trading firm has disclosed its assets to its investors and stakeholders. The brokerage firm stated via a news update that its finances are still strong while admitting that the current dwindling crypto market and the fallout of bankrupt FTX have created uncertainty in the blockchain industry which has invariably created panic among investors and stakeholders.
thecoinrise.com
Firms to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure to SEC
Companies that have any kind of exposure to crypto assets, including doing business with crypto-related companies, are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to make such information public. In addition, businesses must detail how client crypto assets were protected and how company closures impacted their operations, as per...
thecoinrise.com
CEO of ICE Considers Majority of Crypto as Security
According to Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, most cryptocurrencies should be regulated like securities. Reuters reported that Sprecher thinks the decline of FTX proves that cryptocurrencies are securities like stocks, bonds, shares, and ETFs. The ICE executive stated that this could result in more transparency. He said: “What...
thecoinrise.com
Amber Group Is Operating As Usual, Denies Rumors Of Insolvency
Potentially, the fallout from the FTX catastrophe is still making its way through the financial system. Amber Group, a cryptocurrency trading and asset management organization, has been accused of being close to insolvency, according to Lookonchain, an on-chain expert. Amber boasts on its website that it has over $5B “on...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Performs Fee-Free Swap of USDT to USDC
Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and publicly traded company now allow its users to convert their Tether (USDT) to USDC stablecoins with no fee attached. Specifically, Coinbase users can now perform fee-free swaps of their Tether (USDT) to USD Coin (USDC) which the company co-founded. Consequently, this has led to a verbal battle between Tether and many media outlets.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Teams Up With Masterclass For Crypto Education
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, partnered with Master Class to provide a course on cryptocurrencies and blockchain on December 8. The class is a joint effort by Binance and Coinbase to establish a better ecosystem and avoid new users from losing money. The 3-hour-and-40-minute master class, “Crypto and...
thecoinrise.com
Cayman Island Exchange Rtcoin is Unlicensed in Germany: BaFin
Based on an investigation carried out by the German financial watchdog Federal Financial Supervisory Authority better known by its abbreviation BaFin, Rtcoin a Cayman Island-based cryptocurrency exchange is not licensed in the region. Therefore, it has been clearly stated that the exchange has no authority to conduct any banking operations or offer any of its services to German residents.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder To Binance CEO: “You Won, Stop Lying”
On Friday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sparred with one another on Twitter, each defending the legitimacy of their own business dealings behind closed doors. CZ was challenged by Bankman-Fried who asked the former the reason for “lying” about the status of FTX...
thecoinrise.com
Forum3 Announced a $10M Seed Round Led by Polygon Ventures
The digital collectibles company Forum3, which recently assisted in the powering of the web3 loyalty program launched by Starbucks, raised ten million dollars in venture capital. The investment round was led by the venture capital firm Decasonic, while further participation was provided by Bloccelerate, Liberty City Ventures, Arca, Polygon Ventures,...
thecoinrise.com
Amber Group Closes Operations in U.S. and Europe
Amber Group, one of the world’s leading digital asset management firm said it is ceasing operations from its division in the United States and Europe as the firm makes efforts to thrive in the current crypto bear market. According to a news report from the Block, Amber’s top executives...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin Reserves Of Binance Are 101% Backed: Auditor Mazars
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, confirmed that every Bitcoin that is in circulation on the platform has now been accounted for. Due to the audit, every user of the exchange can verify the security of their Bitcoin balance by examining public blockchain information. On November 22nd, Binance’s...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador Will Become Rich: Billionaire Tim Draper
VC Tim Draper claims Bitcoin (BTC) will make El Salvador one of the world’s richest countries. The owner of 29,000+ BTC says that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s choice to invest in Bitcoin and allow it as a legal currency in the country will pay off in the long run in a recent interview with prominent crypto bull Anthony Pompliano.
thecoinrise.com
Parliament of Kazakhstan To Implement Bitcoin Mining Legislation
Kazakhstan is moving forward with new legislation to control cryptocurrency miners in the country. The federal parliament of Kazakhstan, known as the Majalis, has passed the “On the Digital Assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan” law through its second reading and given it its approval. The law will...
thecoinrise.com
Nigeria Wants More Usage of Its CBDC Via New Policy
Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) was among the initiators to be issued by an African country. The central bank of Nigeria has lately established a new policy that will hopefully encourage more people to use the electronic currency, the e-naira. As a result of the CBN’s latest policy,...
thecoinrise.com
The Block CEO McCaffrey Resigns After Deal With SBF
Michael McCaffrey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of crypto media site The Block has resigned from his position as he failed to disclose information about his connection with Sam Bankman-Fried Alameda Research. Based on a report, it has been discovered that the former CEO of FTX Bankman-Fried took funds from Alameda Research to secretly invest in The Block through McCaffrey.
thecoinrise.com
GameStop to Step Back From Crypto Amid Plunging Revenue
American video game retailer GameStop has announced that it is redirecting its focus from crypto-related businesses. The company came to this decision after it recorded a net loss of almost $95 million in Q3. In addition, GameStop laid off most members of its digital asset team. According to a Q3...
thecoinrise.com
Tezos India Has Teamed Up With NFT Platform Revise: Details
To bring Indian developers and producers into the web3 network, Tezos India has teamed with Revise, a non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure platform based in Connecticut. Tezos India was founded to bring the vast Indian development community onto the Tezos network. As part of its effort in the Asian country, the unit is also going after local entrepreneurs, organizations, and companies.
Comments / 0