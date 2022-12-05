ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

foreigndesknews.com

Democrats Push to Lower Voting Age to 16

The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City...
BOSTON, MA
Washington Examiner

Democrats move to lower voting age to 16 in Boston and beyond

Teenagers too young to attend an R-rated movie unaccompanied may soon be able to cast a ballot in some places where Democrats are working to change the minimum voting age. The Boston City Council moved last week to lower the voting age to 16, sending a petition to liberal Mayor Michelle Wu for approval.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lawmakers working to deter catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEWTON - Newton police are on the hunt for catalytic converter thieves after a spike in hits over the last month. The department has seen 12 cases since mid-November. In 10 of the incidents, the vehicle targeted was a Toyota Prius. The car is a high value target for thieves because their catalytic converters have a higher level of palladium than the average converter. Local mechanics say the cost of replacing a converter has gone up, especially since the war in Ukraine. Russia is a major contributor to palladium production. "They are saying it...
NEWTON, MA
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
newsnationnow.com

Zero Fare policies gain traction as cities push for free buses

(NewsNation) — Bus fare could soon become a thing of the past as a nationwide movement for “Zero Fare” policies on citywide public bus systems grows. New Yorkers are calling on elected officials to eliminate fares for public buses by finding alternate funding in order to address equity issues and drive ridership. Supporters of making bus rides free argue that public transit should be treated as an “essential service,” like those provided by police and fire departments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports

BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

