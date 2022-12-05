Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrats Push to Lower Voting Age to 16
The Democrat-led movement to lower the legal voting age to 16 — or in some cases even younger — is gaining momentum nationwide, scoring local victories while winning the support of lawmakers and activists on the political left. The campaign’s latest win came in Boston, where the City...
Washington Examiner
Democrats move to lower voting age to 16 in Boston and beyond
Teenagers too young to attend an R-rated movie unaccompanied may soon be able to cast a ballot in some places where Democrats are working to change the minimum voting age. The Boston City Council moved last week to lower the voting age to 16, sending a petition to liberal Mayor Michelle Wu for approval.
Lawmakers working to deter catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEWTON - Newton police are on the hunt for catalytic converter thieves after a spike in hits over the last month. The department has seen 12 cases since mid-November. In 10 of the incidents, the vehicle targeted was a Toyota Prius. The car is a high value target for thieves because their catalytic converters have a higher level of palladium than the average converter. Local mechanics say the cost of replacing a converter has gone up, especially since the war in Ukraine. Russia is a major contributor to palladium production. "They are saying it...
Baker stacks three more pardons on council’s plate
In a forgiving mood during his last days in office, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardoning three more men for old crimes, adding their names to a pile of pardons he has sent to the Governor's Council in the final months of his administration.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
Boston Logan International Airport workers to protest unfair labor practices
Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.
newsnationnow.com
Zero Fare policies gain traction as cities push for free buses
(NewsNation) — Bus fare could soon become a thing of the past as a nationwide movement for “Zero Fare” policies on citywide public bus systems grows. New Yorkers are calling on elected officials to eliminate fares for public buses by finding alternate funding in order to address equity issues and drive ridership. Supporters of making bus rides free argue that public transit should be treated as an “essential service,” like those provided by police and fire departments.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
WMUR.com
Top New Hampshire Democrats call for resignation of representative accused of stalking
CONCORD, N.H. — Leaders of the New Hampshire Democratic Party are calling on one of their own new representatives to resign. Rep.-elect Stacie Laughton was not at Wednesday's swearing-in for the new legislature because she is in jail on a charge of stalking. Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and...
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Logan Airport workers strike for a day over alleged unfair labor practices, wage theft
The workers are hoping to join the 32BJ SEIU union. Fifty cabin cleaners and ramp workers at Logan Airport conducted a one-day strike Thursday in protest of alleged wage theft and unfair labor practices. The strikers also allege that a manager threatened to fire three employees for union organizing, The...
WCVB
Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston sports teams hold conference to address hate in school sports
BOSTON — Teachers, coaches, athletes and Massachusetts' governor-elect came together Thursday to tackle hate in sports. Their meeting came more than a year after 5 Investigates first detailed allegations of violent, racist and homophobic hazing rituals on a high school hockey team. That case, just one of several in recent years, sparked several investigations.
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
Comments / 8