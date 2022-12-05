Read full article on original website
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Burglars steal more than $15,000 in hair extensions from Twin Cities business
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.Police are investigating.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
Sherriff’s Office Swears in 37 New Employees
On December 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the ceremony that swore in 37 new employees. The presentation of Challenge Coins and certificates by the WCSO Command Staff and the pinning of badges for deputies and correctional officers were among the inclusions during the ceremony. Officials say among...
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police Officer
In a news release from the Apple Valley Police Department, they state at around 12:12 PM on December 7, 2022, Apple Valley Police officers were responding to a domestic assault involving a weapon when a squad was involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
Are you in need of a little help?
“Through helping people,” spoke Chris Dotzler, creator of the Community WorkForce Group, “we find ourselves. We heal.” This new volunteer group is Aitkin-based and ready to find the people who need them. Currently, the organization is working on raising funds to become an official non-profit. However, donations are hoped to be earned through work. “We’re...
Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota
The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
Where does your grocery store rate on price, selection?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Trips to the grocery store have come with a fair amount of sticker shock lately. Inflation is among the many reasons your receipt may make you want to weep. With that in mind, you may be interested in what Consumers' Checkbook found when they recently...
