Hooters star Leah Fennelly’s ‘tight’ hack | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace
Asia Grace is a self-professed “admirer of the boobies.” That’s why she’s going to bat for the Hooters waitress taking over TikTok. In the past, server Leah Fennelly has shared her big tips with social media – up to $400 in a single night – and now she’s giving back. Grab a pair of scissors and see how Fennelly makes small snips in the top of her pantyhose waist to make the tights more breathable after a long shift. The “chef’s kiss” tip has resonated with Hooters waitresses around the country, as well as other women who don’t sling wings for a living. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1RPRblblA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
gameskinny.com
How Many Chapters are in The Callisto Protocol?
Here's a quick rundown of all the chapters in The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is not a particularly long game. However, the latest survival horror action game doesn't make it easy to track your progress or guess how far you have progressed in the story. If you're considering picking up the game or just started, here is all you need to know about how many chapters are in The Callisto Protocol and about how long it will take to beat them.
gameskinny.com
The Callisto Protocol: How Long Does it Take to Beat?
The Callisto Protocol isn't a long game by any standard, but you might get stuck on its exceptional difficulty. The Callisto Protocol is the latest AAA survival horror game on the market. Set on a prison on the moon Callisto, this space horror title comes from Dead Space creative director Glen Schofield and his new team at Striking Distance Studios.
With U.S. Fee Hike, Is Disney+ Without Ads Overpriced?
The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ in the U.S. is now $10.99 per month — and that may be more than the market value of the content on the streaming service, according to a recent analysis. As of Dec. 8, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) now costs $3 more per month for existing and new U.S. customers (who are not on special promotional plans), an increase of 38%. Concurrently, the company has launched Disney+ Basic, the plan that includes ads, which is available in the U.S. for $7.99/month (the previous price point of the ad-free version of Disney+). But at...
gameskinny.com
Floodland Review: Community Building
Floodland is a surprisingly complex survival sim with a unique aesthetic and setting, but is that enough to keep it afloat?. Post-apocalyptic games are usually fairly dreary and oppressive affairs, but Floodland takes a different approach, weaving themes of hope and exploration into the overall experience. It's a survival city builder that tries to inject more personality and personal storytelling into things, and even though that idea doesn't always land, Floodland's mechanics are usually enough to keep you chugging along, always eager to play a little more and optimize your settlement.
gameskinny.com
The Callisto Protocol: What are Energy Converters For?
Energy Converters are used for one thing in The Callisto Protocol. Here's what you need to know. As you make your way through The Callisto Protocol, you'll come across a number of items that have pretty obvious uses. Callisto Credits, for example, are used at the Reforge shops dotted around Black Iron prison and the surrounding areas, turned in to buy ammo, health packs, and weapon upgrades. However, you may be wondering what the heck Energy Converters do.
gameskinny.com
Marvel's Midnight Suns: All Playable Characters
Here's everyone you'll find kicking around the Abbey in Midnight Suns. There are literally thousands of Marvel characters that appear in comics, movies, video games, and more, so when creating a cast of characters for Marvel's Midnight Suns, the studio behind the game, Firaxis, had its work cut out for it in choosing and balancing playable characters.
gameskinny.com
How Long is Marvel's Midnight Suns?
Wondering how long it takes to beat Marvel's Midnight Suns? Here's what we know. There are two card-based Marvel games currently vying for your attention: Marvel Snap and Marvel's Midnight Suns. While both have gotten their hooks into players for different reasons, the XCOM-style tactics of the latter not only provides a satisfying gameplay loop but also tells a gripping story about Earth's mightiest heroes fighting against an evil sorceress, Lilith. If you're here, you're wondering how long it takes to beat Midnight Suns.
gameskinny.com
Dwarf Fortress: Does It Have Adventurer Mode on Steam?
Does the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress have Adventurer mode? Here's what you need to know. Dwarf Fortress has endless gameplay possibilites packed into its Fortress mode — and it certainly has plenty of nerdy features and informational tidbits in Legends mode — but Adventurer mode is where the roguelike fans on Steam want to roam.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Gale Flame Locations
Upgrade the Draupnir Spear to its max level by finding all of the Gale Flame locations in God of War: Ragnarok. Each weapon in God of War: Ragnarok is associated with its own upgrade material, and the Draupnir Spear is no exception, using Gale Flames to become more powerful and useful. You will get the Draupnir Spear during the game's sixth story mission, Forging Destiny. Aside from being another part of your arsenal, the spear also helps you reach areas previously locked for exploration.
yankodesign.com
Col&MacArthur’s latest timepiece pays tribute to French rockstar Johnny Hallyday with a piece of his iconic leather jacket in every watch
With some of their past watches having actual pieces of lunar meteorites and vials of Mars dust, it’s safe to say that the folks at Col&MacArthur take authentic representation rather seriously. This time, their watches pay homage to “the Elvis Presley of France”, Johnny Hallyday, who died at the age of 74, leaving France and Europe in a perpetual state of mourning. The “Jamais Seul” watch (named after Hallyday’s 2011 song which translates to ‘Never Alone’) hopes to become as immortal as Hallyday’s legacy and live on along with his music. The watch is decorated with references to the artist, and even has a piece of his iconic leather jacket embedded into the watch’s side.
gameskinny.com
Evil West Review: Doesn't Suck
Punch, blast and generally smart-ass your way through an undead horde. The cycle of nostalgia is seemingly closing in on itself. Tamagotchis are back on sale, My Chemical Romance is cool again (they always were), and now that we’re two console generations on from the heyday of dumb (fun) action games, Evil West brings that particular niche back with aplomb.
