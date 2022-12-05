Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.

23 HOURS AGO