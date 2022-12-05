ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Where to find Scatterbug, Spewpa, & Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reintroduced the Vivillon family of Bug-types, which can have over 18 different unique wing patterns. Here’s how to find the Scatterbug family in Generation 9. In every mainline Pokemon generation, there is always an early-game Bug-type to help players fill out their team in the...
thedigitalfix.com

How long will Avatar 2 be?

How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
game-news24.com

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where can I find Tatsugiri and his three forms?

Telugu e Dondozo are inseparable (pic: The Pokemon Company). While Tatsugiri are not as harmless as they look, it may seem easier than expected to catch one of these shrimp-like pokemons. Like Rotom, Tekatsugiri doesn’t have known evolutions but takes on different forms, each having unique abilities that suit all...
SVG

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Catch Spiritomb

There are a lot of different kinds of Pokémon out there, but Ghost-Type Pokémon have always been somewhat unique. Not only do physical moves simply not work on their spectral bodies, but there has always been an eerie mystery surrounding their origins, leaving many to wonder whether or not they are actually the ghosts of dead Pokémon. That might seem a bit morbid, but it hasn't stopped the Ghost-Type from becoming a fan favorite over the years.
tryhardguides.com

Tentacruel Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Tentacruel’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
ComicBook

Pokemon Star Teases Goh's Future in the Anime

Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.
gameskinny.com

The Callisto Protocol: How Long Does it Take to Beat?

The Callisto Protocol isn't a long game by any standard, but you might get stuck on its exceptional difficulty. The Callisto Protocol is the latest AAA survival horror game on the market. Set on a prison on the moon Callisto, this space horror title comes from Dead Space creative director Glen Schofield and his new team at Striking Distance Studios.
Variety

With U.S. Fee Hike, Is Disney+ Without Ads Overpriced?

The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ in the U.S. is now $10.99 per month — and that may be more than the market value of the content on the streaming service, according to a recent analysis. As of Dec. 8, Disney+ Premium (with no ads) now costs $3 more per month for existing and new U.S. customers (who are not on special promotional plans), an increase of 38%. Concurrently, the company has launched Disney+ Basic, the plan that includes ads, which is available in the U.S. for $7.99/month (the previous price point of the ad-free version of Disney+). But at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy