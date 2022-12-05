Read full article on original website
Buffalo State Athletics
Track and Field Wraps up Fall at the Nazareth Alumni Opener
ROCHESTER, NY – The Buffalo State track and field teams wrapped up the fall semester with solid individual performances at the Nazareth Alumni Opener on Friday evening, culminating in seven Bengals surpassing regional qualifying marks. THE BASICS. MEET:. Nazareth Alumni Opener. LOCATION: Golisano Training Center – Rochester, NY.
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Bounces Back with Win Over Neumann
ASTON, PA – The Buffalo State women's hockey team bounced back from a defeat at the hands of Neumann last night, knocking off the Knights 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: Buffalo State (4-8-0), Neumann (2-10-0) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Vanessa Willick (Williamsville, NY/Buffalo Bisons) scored for the fourth...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Wins Pivotal SUNYAC Matchup with Cortland to Close Fall Semester
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team penalty killers came up huge, scoring a pair of shorthanded goals as the Bengals wrapped up the fall semester with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Cortland on Saturday evening at the Ice Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State –...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Falls to New Paltz
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team dropped a conference contest to three-time defending SUNYAC champion New Paltz on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 92-26. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE:. New Paltz – 92, Buffalo State – 26 LOCATION: Sports Arena – Buffalo, NY...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Basketball Drops Matchup With Oneonta, 68-37
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team fell short this afternoon as they were defeated by the Oneonta Red Dragons by a final of 68-37 at the Sports Arena. RECORDS: Oneonta (6-3, 3-1 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (1-7, 0-4 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Tashawni Cornfield (Gowanda,...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Comes Up Short Vs. New Paltz
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team dropped their SUNYAC contest with the New Paltz Hawks tonight by a final of 75-65 at the Sports Arena. FINAL SCORE: New Paltz – 75, Buffalo State – 65 LOCATION: Sports Arena – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: New...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Hockey Falls to #10 Oswego State
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team dropped a SUNYAC contest to #10 Oswego State by a final score of 5-2 on Friday evening at the Ice Arena. RECORDS: Oswego State (8-4-0, 6-1-0 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (6-6-0, 3-4-0 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Jared Figueroa (Scotch...
