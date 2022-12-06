Police Seek To ID Suspect In Robbery At Long Island Gas Station

Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage robbing a Long Island gas station.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Inwood, at the Exxon gas station located on Sheridan Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and displayed a knife before demanding cash.

The employee complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading southbound on Sheridan Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man standing 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He was wearing white sneakers, black sweatpants, and a black jacket, along with a black face mask and a camouflage baseball hat with the Yankees logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.