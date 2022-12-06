ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police Seek To ID Suspect In Robbery At Long Island Gas Station

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsYfA_0jY3j7Cn00

Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage robbing a Long Island gas station.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Inwood, at the Exxon gas station located on Sheridan Boulevard, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said a man walked into the store and displayed a knife before demanding cash.

The employee complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading southbound on Sheridan Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man standing 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He was wearing white sneakers, black sweatpants, and a black jacket, along with a black face mask and a camouflage baseball hat with the Yankees logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Crime-Busting Haledon Police Pair Seize Loaded Guns In Separate Traffic Stops

A pair of Haledon police officers seized guns in separate traffic stops as part of a year-long law enforcement initiative that authorities say has been a huge success. One of the stops involved an ex-con with a suspended license who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was drinking tequila when police said they stopped him for failing to signal a turn and found a loaded revolver and hollow-nose bullets in his SUV.
HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bayport Man In Stolen Vehicle Caught After Driving 122 MPH, Crashing: Police

A Long Island man is in trouble for not just driving a stolen vehicle, but also traveling at more than 120 mph in traffic during a fast-paced chase, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 8 around 12:30 a.m., police in Suffolk County saw a vehicle pass by their cruiser at 90 mph traveling east in Brookhaven on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and then attempted to pull it over, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October

The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Long Island Street

A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.Investigators said …
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy