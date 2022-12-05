Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County
Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
doorcountydailynews.com
Marina vendor discussion continues Wednesday in Sister Bay
You can make your thoughts known about the potential removal of commercial vendors from the Sister Bay Marina on December 14th. Last month, the topic hit a fever pitch when the Sister Bay Marina Committee mentioned that tour operators like Sister Bay Scenic Boat Tours might not be able to operate their businesses there for much longer.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: The woman behind the revitalization of downtown Oconto Falls
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has made it her mission to give back to make her downtown a vibrant place. Thursday in Small Towns, we introduce you to Barb Salscheider at the downtown holiday festival in Oconto Falls. In 1976, Barb and her husband John took...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Apartment Added to State Register of Historic Places
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay apartment building is being recognized for its contribution to the city’s social history. Mason Manor at 1424 Admiral Court is now listed on the State Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1971, the eight-story building was built to address the...
NBC26
Two months later: Menominee, MI paper mill fire investigation continues
MENOMINEE, MI (NBC 26) — It has been two months since a fire in Menominee, Michigan destroyed a Resolute Forest Products paper mill, and officials are now providing an update on where the investigation stands. It was a massive fire that required crews from Michigan and Wisconsin to battle...
WBAY Green Bay
Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. But a lot of the work will be behind closed doors for a tabletop exercise to determine where emergency responses might fall short, rather than a live drill moving people and equipment.
doorcountydailynews.com
Affordable housing in Sister Bay becoming a reality
Addressing a significant concern for northern Door County, you could soon see more affordable housing options in Sister Bay. Earlier this year, the Door County Housing Partnership purchased eight lots in the Stony Ridge plat from the village at an investment of $10,000 each. Through its community land trust model, the purchase will help keep the future homes built on the lots affordable for income-qualified purchasers for years to come. In an area where housing is crucial for attracting year-round residents to work in the community, Door County Housing Trust President Jim Honig says it is a game changer.
thebaycities.com
If you’re using the Bay of Green Bay this Winter you should be especially cautious
Recent water rescues serve as chilly reminders that early-season ice on any Wisconsin waterbody is thin, weak, and potentially life-threatening to anyone looking to get a jump on winter fun. Gavin Brault Wisconsin Conservation Warden says, “the Bay is a very different body of water versus an inland lake were there are some streams flowing into it but on the Bay it’s obviously a big body of water.”
Door County Pulse
Removal of Abandoned Tugboat Stalled
Though it was supposed to be removed on Dec. 4, an abandoned tugboat remains a fixture on the water near Baileys Harbor Yacht Club. The 143-foot-long Donny S has been moored in Baileys Harbor for over a year, according to Mike Kahr, who owns property nearby. Kahr has watched the boat being battered by storms and was concerned it would eventually end up as wreckage on the beach.
Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood
Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
94.3 Jack FM
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
Door County Pulse
County Hires New Parks Director
Tim Kazmierczak is the new Door County Parks director, responsible for the overall operation of 21 county parks that span more than 1,000 acres and “weave the county together from Southern Door to Washington Island,” as Kazmierczak recently described it. He also directs maintenance, ensures park safety and...
doorcountydailynews.com
Pearl Harbor remembered in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday
Sturgeon Bay's first-ever Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, presented by the U.S. Coast Guard, was held Wednesday morning to honor the 81st anniversary of the historic event. Dozens of community members gathered along the Sturgeon Bay West Waterfront Promenade behind the Door County Maritime Museum for the special commemoration. Sturgeon Bay Fire and Police Department's provided a joint color guard, and a U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard rang 8-bells and floated a remembrance wreath on the Sturgeon Bay channel remembering the 2,335 lives lost on December 7th, 1941. The memorial portion of the event included a moment of silence at 11:55 a.m., which is 7:55 a.m. Honolulu time, precisely 81 years to the moment when the attack began. All three U.S. Coast Guard commands in Sturgeon Bay aligned personnel in formation on the pier for the event.
94.3 Jack FM
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter paints The Ridges differently
Door County looks a little different during the winter, and you will find that especially true at The Ridges Sanctuary. The Baileys Harbor destination offers multiple ways to check out its trails during the winter months beginning this Saturday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests are invited to walk along the boardwalk, enjoy snacks and warm beverages inside the Kaye cabin, and participate in holiday crafts and a campfire. From December 26th through December 30th, The Ridges Sanctuary will light the boardwalk for its holiday luminary walks. Executive Director Andy Gill says winter at The Ridges Sanctuary is one of his favorite times of the year because it allows you to look at the same forest differently.
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The moon and Mars
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has 3 brilliant updates from space in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. The Orion spacecraft is on its way home to the little blue marble. It continues to send home selfies from its trip around the moon. The moon race is back on.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River. Town and city firefighters worked together Monday morning to save the pup named Calvin. At about 10:11 a.m., a Peshtigo Police Office responded to the scene at Splake Ct. She saw a dog...
Comments / 1