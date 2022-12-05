Door County looks a little different during the winter, and you will find that especially true at The Ridges Sanctuary. The Baileys Harbor destination offers multiple ways to check out its trails during the winter months beginning this Saturday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests are invited to walk along the boardwalk, enjoy snacks and warm beverages inside the Kaye cabin, and participate in holiday crafts and a campfire. From December 26th through December 30th, The Ridges Sanctuary will light the boardwalk for its holiday luminary walks. Executive Director Andy Gill says winter at The Ridges Sanctuary is one of his favorite times of the year because it allows you to look at the same forest differently.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO