Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s Best Steakhouses – As Voted By You

Let me just start out with this... I'm an idiot. When I put together a "best steakhouses" list last month, I totally forgot to include the actual list of steakhouses. To right this wrong, we used our Facebook page to ask you where the best steaks were in Oklahoma... The results are below.
Oklahoma Ranch Invites You to Meet Santa’s Reindeer

You could meet Santa's reindeer this holiday season thanks to the Oklahoma Reindeer Club. They're a private ranch that's located in Bristow, OK. that offers reindeer rentals, how cool is that?. Imagine having an actual live reindeer at your next family get-together or party. They also provide reindeer for parades,...
10 Oklahoma Hallmark Holiday Hometowns

Looking for someplace special to spend the holidays? The Sooner State has you covered with some of the best towns and cities to get into the Christmas spirit. If you've ever wanted to visit a place that feels like it came out of a Hallmark movie you're in luck! Check out these ten Oklahoma Hallmark holiday hometowns.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Could Southern Oklahoma Counties Swap States and Join Texas?

Every few years there's a surge of rebellion in every state in the nation... Probably. You probably heard the sentiment living anywhere in Oklahoma. It usually goes something like this... Oklahoma does something stupid or controversial at the state level, people get upset and start talking about how better Texas is that particular week.
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
Oklahoma Governor bans TikTok from state devices

Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or on government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma

A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
