earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Could Southern Oklahoma Counties Swap States and Join Texas?
Every few years there's a surge of rebellion in every state in the nation... Probably. You probably heard the sentiment living anywhere in Oklahoma. It usually goes something like this... Oklahoma does something stupid or controversial at the state level, people get upset and start talking about how better Texas is that particular week.
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain returns to Oklahoma on Wednesday, to turn heavy
Heavy rain is coming to Oklahoma on Wednesday. KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says rain moves in later in the day, and it turns heavy during the evening hours. He added that there's no risk of severe storms, and some people may see more than an inch of rain. This content...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
Oklahoma Governor bans TikTok from state devices
Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or on government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma
A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
