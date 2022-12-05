Read full article on original website
Badger Wrestling Season Preview: The boys are back
BONNERS FERRY — The Bonners Ferry High School wrestling team are welcoming a number of younger wrestlers, new to high school, but also experienced wrestlers. While the Badgers had trouble filling the lighter weight classes last year, this season they have the opposite issue, filling the 195-pound to 220-pound weight classes.
Badger Girls Wrestling Season Preview: Program growing
BONNERS FERRY — The Bonners Ferry girls wrestling program had a dominant 2021-22 season, winning the first District I-II championship and having a state placer in the first all-girls competition. This year, the program has grown with additional girls coming out to wrestle. Head coach Kevin Campbell said the...
Badgers fall to the Stags, Timberlake wins IML opener
BONNERS FERRY — With two Badger guards out of the game due to knee injuries, the Deer Park Stags pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 25 points and took the win over Badger girls basketball on Dec. 6. Due to a knee injury, guard Sydney Hinthorn was taken...
Badgers strike Stags, 3-0
BONNERS FERRY — The Badgers struck first and kept up the pace to defeat the Deer Park Stags in a non league contest on Dec. 6. In the first quarter, Braeden Blackmore had three steals for the Badgers, who led by 10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle, but the Badgers continued to pull ahead.
Sports Schedule: Dec. 9-17
Boys Varsity Wrestling OPEN George Wild in Kellogg (Overnight) Away, 5 p.m. Girls basketball v. Kellogg at home, JV 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m. TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling Kellogg High School George Wild in Kellogg Away. Basketball teams v. East Valley High School (Spokane) at home, JV girls 2:30...
Eastman named All-State, again
For the second year in a row Bonners Ferry High School senior Nick Eastman has been named 3A Boys Soccer All-state second-team player. Eastman played midfielder and striker for the Badger boys soccer. The 2022 Idaho all-state soccer teams are chosen by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) and Idaho High...
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington
Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Authorities say camp meat house robbed
The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Odessa Harris is believed to be driving an older blue and grey Chevy truck. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, call Bonner County...
Synder receives Mystery Mason Award
BONNERS FERRY— Johnathan Snyder is this year recipient of the Mystery Mason Award. Snyder, a Super One employee, was presented the award by Store Manager Jeff Hamley. Each year a Master Mason is chosen to be the Mystery Mason for the year. It is his responsibility to seek out an individual that stands out within the Bonners Ferry Community, Masonic officials wrote. The Mystery Mason spends his time throughout the year looking for individuals to be awarded the yearly award.
