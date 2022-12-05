Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna discussed the St. Louis Blues’ slow start to the 2022–23 regular season on Friday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. The two DFO analysts went over the changes the Blues made to their roster over the summer and suggested the team could shift into a “seller mode” if things continue to go downhill — with potential players on the block including captain Ryan O’Reilly.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO