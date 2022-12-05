Read full article on original website
Related
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Libyan Accused in Lockerbie Bombing Now in American Custody
"By Eric Tucker and Sylvia HuiA Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in Libyan custody at the time. Though he is the third Libyan...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Research shows consumers understand factors driving costs
When food prices rise, biofuel critics have traditionally seen it as an opportunity to attack biofuels, regardless of the facts on the ground. New consumer research by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Paulsen shows that this year the public understands food prices are far more complex than has previously been asserted. Paulsen...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ag groups call on Senate to confirm trade nominees
Over 50 agricultural organizations are calling on the Senate to confirm the nominations of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Alexis Taylor to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. In a letter to...
Comments / 0