Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
It’s not ‘just’ the flu, non-profit emphasizes the importance of vaccines
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Influenza Vaccination Week which comes at the traditional start of what the CDC says is peak flu activity. A mother who suffered a tragic loss is sharing her message of vaccine advocacy. “When you lose a child, it changes the entire course of your life,” said Serese Marotta. It […]
Input costs, interest rates weigh on farmers’ minds
Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, slight movement in both of the barometer's sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98 while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections from November 14-18.
Farm Progress America, December 8, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on news that officials have decided to take action against livestock farms in the Netherlands. The country has a nitrogen minister who has said the government will give farmers 100% of the farm value to quit. The country can also shut farms down because they are considered polluters. Max outlines the details of the program that aims to end these “key polluters.” Livestock farms are targeted in the European Union as key source of greenhouse gases.
Oil prices down on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline that shut after a leak resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears.
SHIC Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Program moves into Phase 2
Swine Health Information Center, along with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff, joined together to fund a Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Program to be implemented over the next two years. Proposals to investigate cost-effective, innovative technologies, protocols or ideas to implement biosecurity during the wean-to-harvest phase of production are now being sought. Proactively enhancing wean-to-harvest biosecurity will help control the next emerging disease in the U.S. pork industry and improve U.S. swine herd health, all part of SHIC's mission including analysis of swine health data and targeted research to benefit the U.S. pork industry.
Ongoing uncertainty to stymie animal protein growth in 2023
Global animal protein production is expected to grow modestly in 2023, but more change is on tap, bringing ongoing uncertainty for producers, according to Rabobank’s “Global Animal Protein Outlook 2023.” Elevated disease pressure, high costs, swings in consumption and regulatory and market-driven changes will all continue to muddy the outlook.
Reduced Pork Checkoff rate to become effective Jan. 1
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Pork Checkoff rate will reduce by 5 cents to $0.35 per $100 of value. This change is a result of a resolution passed by voting delegates at the 2022 Pork Industry Forum. Pork Checkoff payments are collected for all pigs sold with a change of...
