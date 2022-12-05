ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders LB Cole Holcomb underwent foot surgery, is done for the season

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KrFz_0jY3ZBMW00

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb underwent foot surgery Monday and is out for the season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Holcomb last played in the Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 25.

Holcomb, who is in the final season of his rookie contract, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March. He should be fully recovered by the time free agency begins.

Before his injury, Holcomb almost never left the field for Washington. He was leading the Commanders in tackles at the time of his injury and among the NFL leaders.

In recent weeks, second-year linebacker Jamin Davis has been handling the calls from the sideline, something Holcomb did before his injury.

It’s unclear if Washington engaged in contract talks with Holcomb or if it will allow him to test the market.

Through four years in Washington, Holcomb has played in 50 games, making 48 starts, and recorded 388 tackles, including 15 for loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves heading into Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks announced a trio of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Here is a quick review of yesterday’s transactions. First, safety Josh Jones has been placed on the injured reserve list, which will keep him out at least the next four games. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Rams in LA. After playing at a high level during the preseason, Jones earned a place in the starting lineup after Jamal Adams went on IR after just one game. However, he wasn’t as successful in the regular season. Jones struggled with missed tackles to the point that he has a 30.0 tackling grade by PFF for the season – the second-lowest on the team. Ryan Neal has taken over Jones’ spot starting next to Quandre Diggs.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in their final 5 games

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers have found new life since the bye week and are 3-1 over the last four games. This resurgence has given the fanbase new life and made us think we need to redo our season predictions for these final five games. Three of these five games will be against AFC North foes so even if the playoffs aren’t part of the equation there is still plenty on the line. Let us know in the comments how you think the Steelers will finish the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans players said about Jon Robinson firing

One day after Jon Robinson was fired, Tennessee Titans players shared their reactions to the news before practice on Wednesday. Prior to the players sharing their thoughts, head coach Mike Vrabel thanked Robinson while also diving into what’s next after the move. You can check out everything else Vrabel had to say about the situation right here.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte makes commitment

Five-star linebacker recruit Jadon Perlotte has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Perlotte committed to Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State. Perlotte, who grew up as a Georgia fan, is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the class of 2025. Perlotte really respects Georgia’s ability to produce NFL draft picks at the linebacker position.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy