ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nick Broeker earns Walter Camp All-America second-team honors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ole Miss' Nick Broeker has been distinguished as one of college football's best players, making the 2022 Walter Camp All-America second team, the organization announced Thursday evening. It's the third straight season that Ole Miss has been represented on the prestigious All-American team. Elijah Moore earned first team honors in 2020, while Sam Williams took home second team accolades last year.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones

Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal

Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi

Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
OXFORD, MS
Tennessee Tribune

86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot

The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Witt named new Center Hill High School principal

There’s a new principal leading Center Hill High School. The DeSoto County School District (DCS) Board of Education approved Jason Witt as the school’s new principal on Thursday, Dec. 1 and began his duties there the following day. Witt has served as an assistant principal at Southaven High...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4 around 8:00 a.m. U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades

MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades.  Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

New names added to Fallen Heroes Memorial

Three more names have been added to the DeSoto County Fallen Heroes Monument in front of the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. The names will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as Line of Duty deaths. The names of DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies Carter I....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council got their monthly crime update from MPD on Tuesday and it included an update on an injured police officer. Tuesday’s meeting started with Members of the council offering their prayers for a Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Monday night. “I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening. According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox5dc.com

Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided

A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy