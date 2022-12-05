Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nick Broeker earns Walter Camp All-America second-team honors
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ole Miss' Nick Broeker has been distinguished as one of college football's best players, making the 2022 Walter Camp All-America second team, the organization announced Thursday evening. It's the third straight season that Ole Miss has been represented on the prestigious All-American team. Elijah Moore earned first team honors in 2020, while Sam Williams took home second team accolades last year.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Turgeon's advice, bringing his own refs, biggest surprise about UMD fans
During an interview Thursday with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell on 106.7 The Fan, Kevin Willard was asked what he learned from Maryland's first defeat of the season, a road loss at Wisconsin during which the Badgers played their usual physical style of basketball. "You know, maybe bring our own...
Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones
Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
Nick Broeker tabbed second-team All-American by Football Writers Association of America
DALLAS – For the second straight day, Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker has earned All-America honors. Broeker, who has started every game this season for the Rebels at left guard, was named second team All-America by the Football Writers Assocation of America (FWAA) on Friday. There are 19...
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
Setting the stage for Suntarine Perkin' official visit to Ole Miss
Suntarine Perkins will play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game on Saturday in Mobile. After that, he'll head to Oxford to begin an official visit with the.
247Sports
Ole Miss gets official visit shot at Rara Thomas this weekend
Ole Miss is hoping it will be deja vu' all over again when it comes to Mississippi State transfer portal wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Rebels are hoping the dynamic 6-2,
thelocalvoice.net
Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi
Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
Tennessee Tribune
86 Special Election Already Boiling Hot
The special election to replace District 86 Rep. Barbara Cooper has taken on real resonance as The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) has confirmed that seven potential candidates have pulled petitions to qualify in the special primary election for the seat Cooper held for 26 years, who was a legend engaged in civic and political activities representing Memphis.
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
desotocountynews.com
Witt named new Center Hill High School principal
There’s a new principal leading Center Hill High School. The DeSoto County School District (DCS) Board of Education approved Jason Witt as the school’s new principal on Thursday, Dec. 1 and began his duties there the following day. Witt has served as an assistant principal at Southaven High...
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
actionnews5.com
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4 around 8:00 a.m. U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
$400M mixed-use development in Cordova one of largest in decades
MEMPHIS Tenn. — Leaders say a new development coming to Cordova is one of the largest developments in the city in decades. Instead of the usual shovel dig in the dirt, rain forced developers and Memphis and Shelby County leaders to improvise when it came to breaking ground on The Legacy at Countrywood mixed-use development […]
Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
desotocountynews.com
New names added to Fallen Heroes Memorial
Three more names have been added to the DeSoto County Fallen Heroes Monument in front of the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando. The names will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as Line of Duty deaths. The names of DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies Carter I....
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
Police chief has update on officer injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Memphis City Council got their monthly crime update from MPD on Tuesday and it included an update on an injured police officer. Tuesday’s meeting started with Members of the council offering their prayers for a Memphis Police officer who was shot in the line of duty Monday night. “I […]
Suspect dead, police officer injured after shooting on Winchester Road
UPDATE: Memphis Police on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death as James West Jr., 39, of Sarah, Mississippi. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting at a Southeast Memphis gas station Monday evening. According to police, the officer was shot multiple times at […]
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided
A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0